As Pope Francis Lies In State, Here's the Latest on Funeral Arrangements and the Conclave

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 22, 2025
L' Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

As Catholics across the world mourn the passing of the pontiff, the Vatican released Pope Francis' official cause of death yesterday -- along with images of the Pope in his casket, his last will, and funeral arrangements.

First, the cause of death:

Here's more from People Magazine:

Pope Francis’ cause of death has been determined.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, at 7:35 a.m. local time due to a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

The pontiff was also affected by a 'previous episode of acute respiratory failure in bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension and type II diabetes.'

Over the years, Francis had battled a number of health issues and died Monday, nearly one month after he was discharged from the hospital.

The 88-year-old had been hospitalized for 38 days, where he was treated for double pneumonia.

Hours before his death, Francis — head of the Catholic Church for 12 years — delivered his yearly blessing for Easter as well as an address through Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who led Mass at Saint Peter’s Square.

Bronchiectasis is 'a chronic lung condition where the airways become permanently damaged and widened, leading to a buildup of mucus and increased risk of infections.'

The last will and testament of Pope Francis is also making the rounds:

It reads:

Miserando atque Eligendo

In the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.

As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial.

Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.

I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan.

The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.

The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica.

May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me. The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.

Santa Marta, 29 June 2022

FRANCIS

The Vatican has released images of Pope Francis in his casket, currently at Santa Martha in Vatican City:

The post reads:

Following the pope's request, the pope's body is placed inside a wooden casket instead of a bier, which was used for the funeral of the previous popes. 

It was also Pope Francis's wish to be placed in a simple wooden casket with a zinc lining instead of the traditional three layers of coffins made of cypress, lead, and oak.

On Wednesday, the Pope's casket will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica where he will lie in state until his funeral on Saturday, April 26.

Here are details from The New York Post:

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held Saturday morning in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced early Tuesday.

Public viewing of Francis, 88, who died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, will begin as soon as Wednesday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The funeral will then be Saturday at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square.

Francis, known for clashing with traditionalists, also strayed from some traditions in his burial plans, opting to be entombed in a simple wooden casket at St. Mary Major basilica, just outside the Vatican.

Typically, popes are laid to rest underneath St. Peter’s Basilica. However, Francis had a “very strong” connection to the basilica at St. Mary Major, visiting it over 100 times during his papacy. 

Cardinals are working on plans for the subsequent Conclave, the process by which eligible cardinals -- those under the age of 80 -- will elect a new leader of the Catholic Church.

More from Reuters:

As Catholics worldwide mourned Francis, all cardinals in Rome were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the sequencing of events in the coming days and review the day-to-day running of the Church in the period before a new pope is elected.

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before May 6. The exact date will be decided by cardinals after Francis' funeral.

Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the secretive ballot, which can stretch over days before white smoke pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel tells the world that a new pope has been picked.

At present there is no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis.

There won't be a frontrunner to succeed Francis. That's not how the Conclave typically works.

Both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis were elected within 24 hours of the start of their respective Conclaves, in 2005 and 2013, respectively.

The longest papal conclave took place from November 1268 to September 1, 1271 - just over two years. The shortest was in 1939, when Pope Pius XII won on the third ballot.

