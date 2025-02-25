Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid Firing Post

Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 25, 2025
Townhall Media

On Monday, Don Lemon went on a televised tirade in his living room over Megyn Kelly's reaction to the recent firing of MSNBC’s Joy Reid. The former CNN host called Kelly a racist and a betrayer of women. Yes, he’s a mess. In his fruitless quest for relevance, he even dropped an F-bomb on Kelly.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Former CNN host Don Lemon tells Megyn Kelly to go "f*ck herself" because she was mean to Joy Reid, reminds his viewers that Reid is a woman.

Lemon tried claiming that Kelly was a misogynist because she trolled Reid, who sadly lost her low-rated show.

The far-left show host also claimed Kelly was a "racist" as he whined about Kelly's comments about Reid

."So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color, go f*ck yourself. Okay?"

"She has built the second part of her career on being a troll."

"So this is what Megyn Kelly said about Joy Reid, right? And remember, Joy Reid is a woman... Megyn Kelly is a woman."

Here’s the full whine. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Lemon tried to paint Kelly as a female misogynist. We don’t get it either, but that’s what he did. Commenters picked up on it.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Kelly was fired from NBC but has flourished hosting her popular podcast, this is in stark contrast to Lemon who has floundered since being fired by CNN.

He’d be smart to listen to her.

Lemon is going for shock value to get attention for his home-based 'news' program.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Kelly has not responded to Lemon. We suggest ignoring him. Responding to him would only give him what he wants while taking away from Kelly’s time of doing something constructive and meaningful.

