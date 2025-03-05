WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's Little Stunt (WATCH)

Last night, President Donald Trump gave a rousing kinda, sorta but not actually the State of the Union address to Congress. It was not only an opportunity for the President to speak directly to the American people, it was an opportunity for Democrats to make absolute clowns out of themselves.

One of the biggest clowns of the night was Texas Rep. Al Green, who disrupted Trump's speech right from the start. After Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tried to restore order, Green wouldn't listen, and Johnson had him removed.

After the speech, polling viewed the President's remarks and vision for the nation very, very positively.

They also viewed Al Green's stunt very negatively:

80% of viewers tonight believe Al Green's behavior was inappropriate.



Another example of the Democrats taking the 20% side on an 80/20 issue. pic.twitter.com/qLc5Ux6bHq — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 5, 2025

Ooof.

No! This is a winning strategy Democrats! Don't listen to the polls. Normal people are just too dumb to understand that opposing Trump is a great strategy. Keep doing what you are doing. I swear this time, no I really mean it, this time you will win! pic.twitter.com/Ie0cJ5N2Hj — Stuplich 🇺🇸 (@Stuplich) March 5, 2025

Yep. Keep it up, Democrats. You're doing great.

I thought for sure this was Fox reporting. But CNN?! They can’t manipulate the facts anymore. It is what it is.

Best speech ever. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) March 5, 2025

If CNN is reporting it, things are really bad for Democrats.

Demonrats want a country divided. That's how they control it. — MenOnStrike🚫 (@MenOnStrike) March 5, 2025

YUP.

That's exactly what they want.

80% of viewers tonight believe @texasdemocrats @RepAlGreen @RepAlGreenTX behavior was inappropriate.



Another example of @TheDemocrats @DNC taking the 20% side on an 80/20 issue. — Rob O Ben (@1RoboBen) March 5, 2025

They seem to keep picking the losing side.

Greene thought Trump would commit “dastardly deeds” so he could impeach him, but as it turned out, Trump just skyrocketed his approval ratings even more. — Sarah T (@Sarah6t) March 5, 2025

He filed articles of impeachment against Trump over those so-called 'dastardly deeds', and apparently plans to file more articles of impeachment after last night.

Yes. This.

Trump’s enduring appeal has driven them bonkers — from “Raging Cane” Green to “Mad” Maxine to Nervous Nancy. It’s over for them. And Trump’s just getting started. https://t.co/kcdQTNf2YJ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 5, 2025

So totally over.

Democrats are destroying themselves in real time and I'm here for it. https://t.co/lsVBTEZALQ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 5, 2025

Trump broke them, and we're so here for it.

Wasn't quite the goat rope I predicted, but they did show their ass; just had one idiot take one for the team instead of a mass clownshow that it could have been. What a bunch of losers. smh https://t.co/nnsCoqHyG4 — Dr. Shooty McBeardface (@DrMcbeardface) March 5, 2025

The Democrats are utterly rudderless. They're on the losing side of every issue and can't control the crazy.

Trump drives them insane to the point of public humiliation.

And we're fine with that.