WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's Little Stunt (WATCH)

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 05, 2025
Last night, President Donald Trump gave a rousing kinda, sorta but not actually the State of the Union address to Congress. It was not only an opportunity for the President to speak directly to the American people, it was an opportunity for Democrats to make absolute clowns out of themselves.

One of the biggest clowns of the night was Texas Rep. Al Green, who disrupted Trump's speech right from the start. After Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tried to restore order, Green wouldn't listen, and Johnson had him removed.

After the speech, polling viewed the President's remarks and vision for the nation very, very positively.

They also viewed Al Green's stunt very negatively:

Ooof.

Yep. Keep it up, Democrats. You're doing great.

If CNN is reporting it, things are really bad for Democrats.

YUP.

That's exactly what they want.

They seem to keep picking the losing side.

He filed articles of impeachment against Trump over those so-called 'dastardly deeds', and apparently plans to file more articles of impeachment after last night.

Yes. This.

So totally over.

Trump broke them, and we're so here for it.

The Democrats are utterly rudderless. They're on the losing side of every issue and can't control the crazy.

Trump drives them insane to the point of public humiliation.

And we're fine with that.

Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP PROTEST SPEECH STATE OF THE UNION STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

