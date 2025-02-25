You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots on Why MSNBC Fired Joy Reid

On Sunday, MSNBC ended Joy Reid's show -- The ReidOut -- after its ratings tanked 60% following the election. For years, the network was willing to overlook her racist, homophobic, Trump Derangement Syndrome rants until the juice just wasn't worth the squeeze.

The freak-outs came yesterday, along with the accusations that MSNBC is just plain old racist and misogynistic.

Former NBA player Etan Thomas thinks he's found proof the network really hates black women:

Melissa Harris-Perry

Tiffany Cross

Joy-Ann Reid



What do they all have in common ? Take your time. I’ll wait... pic.twitter.com/HMBp9zx6An — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) February 24, 2025

What do they have in common?

X users have answers:

They are all terrible and had awful ratings because they were terrible? You're welcome — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 25, 2025

See? Easy-peasy.

Bad ratings

Toxic anti-white Racism — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 25, 2025

This too.

They're assholes? — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 24, 2025

Also correct.

Unemployment benefits? — Brent Casteel (@daddy18880) February 25, 2025

OMG.

This writer laughed out loud.

Well done.

Low low ratings, race baiting, and the lies……so many lies — savage daughter (@DonnaPrissyrn1) February 25, 2025

Remember, Joy Reid blamed Russian time travelers for the racist and homophobic garbage she spouted on her blog.

And MSNBC bought it.

They were shills for the Democrats and now they’re gone. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) February 25, 2025

Long gone.

All twelve of them.

Seeing @MSNBC being roasted by their own viewers (who will still watch anyway) is https://t.co/PhhpvEZXrt pic.twitter.com/qjopI1vSLp — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) February 25, 2025

It really is a chef's kiss.

Purveyors of unwatchable, unhinged television? https://t.co/hKvB4h6uK2 — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) February 25, 2025

Yep.

Every network is going to get into a bidding war to sign them? https://t.co/2a0AY9Zlux — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) February 25, 2025

No network will get into a bidding war to sign them.

Thus proving our point.

They are all bonkers? https://t.co/EmIDlZ9Jr6 — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) February 25, 2025

Bonkers and bat-s**t.

Embarrassing, willful ignorance?



Classless race-baiting?



Complete lack of objectivity, intellectual curiosity and journalistic integrity?



You pick. https://t.co/jmOP2MUBpI — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 25, 2025

All of this.

Answer)

Garbage ratings.



Follow-up question:

Joy is being replaced by three co-hosts. What do THEY all have in common? https://t.co/5f3N6llfwP pic.twitter.com/3fHDbqJHyO — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 25, 2025

BOOM.