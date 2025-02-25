You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots on Why MSNBC Fired Joy Reid

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 25, 2025
ImgFlip

On Sunday, MSNBC ended Joy Reid's show -- The ReidOut -- after its ratings tanked 60% following the election. For years, the network was willing to overlook her racist, homophobic, Trump Derangement Syndrome rants until the juice just wasn't worth the squeeze. 

The freak-outs came yesterday, along with the accusations that MSNBC is just plain old racist and misogynistic.

Former NBA player Etan Thomas thinks he's found proof the network really hates black women:

What do they have in common?

X users have answers:

See? Easy-peasy.

This too.

Also correct.

OMG.

This writer laughed out loud.

Well done.

Remember, Joy Reid blamed Russian time travelers for the racist and homophobic garbage she spouted on her blog.

And MSNBC bought it.

Long gone.

All twelve of them.

It really is a chef's kiss.

Yep.

No network will get into a bidding war to sign them.

Thus proving our point.

Bonkers and bat-s**t.

All of this.

BOOM.

