Sean Duffy Schools CBS on Ending Congestion Pricing Tolls in New York City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This writer loves that Sean Duffy is Secretary of Transportation. Not just because he's from Wisconsin, and not just because he's more qualified than Mayor Pete ever was, but because he's good at his job.

He's spanked Buttigieg on X, and told Hillary Clinton to mind her own business. He's also dealt with a major plane crash days after being sworn in, too.

Now he's taking down New York for their congestion-pricing tolls, which Donald Trump ended yesterday.

WATCH:

BOOM.

Yep. And none of it good.

It was a revenue stream.

Which is what they want.

While they let criminals go free to push straphangers onto the tracks and set riders on fire.

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
The same authority that let President Joe Biden approve the plan.

The Vice President is younger than this writer. Trust her, she gets it.

Exactly.

Absolutely based.

Not surprising.

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
OUCH! Trump Economic Adviser Had a Brutal Reality Check for Journo Whining About Federal Layoffs
Doug P.
Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause Republicans Are in Charge
Amy Curtis
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts
Sam J.
'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)
Sam J.

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
