Sean Duffy Schools CBS on Ending Congestion Pricing Tolls in New York City

This writer loves that Sean Duffy is Secretary of Transportation. Not just because he's from Wisconsin, and not just because he's more qualified than Mayor Pete ever was, but because he's good at his job.

He's spanked Buttigieg on X, and told Hillary Clinton to mind her own business. He's also dealt with a major plane crash days after being sworn in, too.

Now he's taking down New York for their congestion-pricing tolls, which Donald Trump ended yesterday.

WATCH:

New York’s congestion pricing scheme was an abusive shakedown of working-class Americans. That’s why I shut it down today. pic.twitter.com/ghxArEHsVA — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 20, 2025

BOOM.

New York @GovKathyHochul originally proposed congestion pricing in June of 2024, but paused it. She then tried to reinstate it a week after the election.



With New York being a Democrat state, this tells you all you need to know. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) February 20, 2025

Yep. And none of it good.

Excellent.

Please keep in mind, they created congestion for the tax.



1) They licensed over 130k Ubers. There were 32k taxis before this.

2) They added bikes lanes.

3) They added bus lanes, reducing cars to a single lane in many instances.

4) They added "dining sheds."

4) They… — dmsimon (@dmsimon) February 20, 2025

It was a revenue stream.

The less money a person has, the more they rely on buses & trains. pic.twitter.com/nJtUxat5Vz — Andy Boenau (@Boenau) February 20, 2025

Which is what they want.

While they let criminals go free to push straphangers onto the tracks and set riders on fire.

I'm curious. Under what authority does a SecTrans shut down a city's congestion price scheme? — Meowder Mittens (@catspaw55) February 20, 2025

The same authority that let President Joe Biden approve the plan.

You have no idea how weird it is for someone my age to see Road Rules now running the country. https://t.co/wH1hcEVJyM — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 20, 2025

The Vice President is younger than this writer. Trust her, she gets it.

As I said from the start — this was nothing more than a cash grab. It has nothing to do with congestion and everything to do with raising $1 Billion to borrow $15 Billion. It is a scam. Nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/sBu893aPrc — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 20, 2025

Exactly.

Absolutely based.

The CCP was impressed with the congestion pricing scheme…it mirrored Beijing-style mandates… https://t.co/OnnP2XNfko — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) February 20, 2025

Not surprising.