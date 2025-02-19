For Whom the Bell Tolls: Donald Trump Puts an End to NYC's Congestion Pricing Tolls

The only people who were happy about New York City enacting congestion pricing on tolls into the city were the Leftists who didn't have to pay those tolls or ride the subway, like Jerry Nadler.

For the average New Yorker, the choice was to pay more to get to work or risk life and limb riding public transport.

Thanks to President Donald Trump, however, congestion pricing is gone. For now.

BREAKING: NYC Congestion pricing set to be AXED after less than 2 months after Trump admin TERMINATES Biden-era approval - NYP pic.twitter.com/wY7DffTvo6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2025

Good.

Charging people to drive on streets paved with their tax dollars. Definitely not a scam — Trump World (@Louaye1980) February 19, 2025

To work, live, and spend money in your city.

Makes no sense.

The FHWA revoked its approval, calling the toll “backwards and unfair,” hitting working-class Americans and small businesses the hardest. Thank you once again! — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 19, 2025

Correct.

It hurt the people Democrats claim to champion the most.

Huge win for NYC drivers. This was never about reducing congestion—it was just another tax. Trump shutting it down is a big blow to the cash grab. — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) February 19, 2025

It is a big win for NYC drivers, their employers, and the businesses who rely on people coming into the city to spend money on dinner and entertainment.

The fact NYC was doing this to citizens while spending billions on illegals is infuriating — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) February 19, 2025

Very infuriating.

@GovKathyHochul had the option of using a Carrot 🥕 (correct the subway system)



She chose the Stick (tax hard working people in Manhattan) — Mr.Vic (@Victor_E_NYC) February 19, 2025

Exactly. She chose poorly.

It’s not enough to hate politicians for enacting bulls**t fees and taxes, you must hate the useful idiots who clap like seals when they do it.



Arguably you must hate the clapping seals more. pic.twitter.com/sBlMdKa44t https://t.co/5ouLN8Ksx9 — Chud Dudley, Golden Age Misfit (@TrvthfvlTreason) February 19, 2025

Fair point.

A glorious example of what can be done, for Brits who think this bureaucratic extortion cult will never end. https://t.co/jLcsgfANhk — The Russians (@AlexWood900) February 19, 2025

Yes, it is a good example of what can be done.

I bet A MILLION DOLLARS, that I don't have, that NYers will find something bad about this and get mad at Trump. https://t.co/D5MvOgH7PZ — Based Coffee Luvr (@BasedCoffeeLuvr) February 19, 2025

Bank on it.

Don’t work in Manhattan but my hour commute goes thru 2 boroughs. Traffic has never been better since congestion pricing started. Not gonna lie. Conversely, my girl works retail in congestion zone from time to time. Business has never been worse since it started. https://t.co/O5tpqlOZtf — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 19, 2025

In this writer's opinion, the damage to business is more serious than the congestion.