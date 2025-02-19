'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Unde...
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...

For Whom the Bell Tolls: Donald Trump Puts an End to NYC's Congestion Pricing Tolls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

The only people who were happy about New York City enacting congestion pricing on tolls into the city were the Leftists who didn't have to pay those tolls or ride the subway, like Jerry Nadler. 

For the average New Yorker, the choice was to pay more to get to work or risk life and limb riding public transport.

Thanks to President Donald Trump, however, congestion pricing is gone. For now.

Good.

To work, live, and spend money in your city.

Makes no sense.

Correct.

It hurt the people Democrats claim to champion the most.

It is a big win for NYC drivers, their employers, and the businesses who rely on people coming into the city to spend money on dinner and entertainment.

Very infuriating.

Exactly. She chose poorly.

Fair point.

Yes, it is a good example of what can be done.

Bank on it.

In this writer's opinion, the damage to business is more serious than the congestion.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY NYC

