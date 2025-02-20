'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged...
Grasping at Straws: Politico Finds One Outlier Poll That's 'Proof' Trump's Presidency Is Failing Already

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Twitchy

The Left is desperate -- DESPERATE -- for any news that will damage President Donald Trump. Their party's approval rating is in the toilet, and Trump is doing well with voters.

It must gall the Left to have to report those polls because they fly in the face of what they need to happen, and that is for Trump to fail. 

This writer takes polls, even good ones, with a grain of salt. Because if you believed what the the media-endorsed polls said, Kamala Harris should be president today.

 But she's not.

So when Politico runs a story like this, we're skeptical:

They write:

Two new polls from CNN/SSRS and The Washington Post/Ipsos show the GOP president’s approval rating underwater (47-52 in the CNN poll, 45-53 in the Post), a shift from polling earlier this year that found voters roughly divided on him, with some surveys even showing a positive approval rating.

Yeah, we don't buy this.

Utterly pathetic.

Too much.

Remember this? We do.

Trump won all the swing states.

So shut up, Politico.

We laughed too.

Yep.

Nope.

And they use our tax dollars to do it.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

How convenient.

We read it so you don't have to.

