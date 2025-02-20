Grasping at Straws: Politico Finds One Outlier Poll That's 'Proof' Trump's Presidency Is Failing Already

The Left is desperate -- DESPERATE -- for any news that will damage President Donald Trump. Their party's approval rating is in the toilet, and Trump is doing well with voters.

It must gall the Left to have to report those polls because they fly in the face of what they need to happen, and that is for Trump to fail.

This writer takes polls, even good ones, with a grain of salt. Because if you believed what the the media-endorsed polls said, Kamala Harris should be president today.

But she's not.

So when Politico runs a story like this, we're skeptical:

Warning signs for Trump in new polling https://t.co/Yx1NRAluuF — POLITICO (@politico) February 20, 2025

They write:

Two new polls from CNN/SSRS and The Washington Post/Ipsos show the GOP president’s approval rating underwater (47-52 in the CNN poll, 45-53 in the Post), a shift from polling earlier this year that found voters roughly divided on him, with some surveys even showing a positive approval rating. One reason for the erosion of support: a slight majority of respondents in both surveys said Trump has overstepped his presidential power in his attempts to reshape the federal government driven by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Many of Trump’s most controversial early initiatives, including a sweeping spending freeze , have been blocked in court thus far , but the new administration has still made waves with layoffs of federal workers, cuts to federal contracts and a flood of executive orders.

Yeah, we don't buy this.

😂😂😂😂 you are pathetic — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 20, 2025

Utterly pathetic.

How much were you guys paid to say that? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 20, 2025

Too much.

Remember this? We do.

Trump won all the swing states.

So shut up, Politico.

We laughed too.

I don't care if he's polling at 1% popularity.



The winning will continue. — MakeAmericaSane (@MakeMericaSane) February 20, 2025

Yep.

It's quite normal for a president's approval rating to dip after assuming office, can we name anyone that did not happen to? — Clay Conservator (@FloridaWhigs) February 20, 2025

Nope.

Hahahaha! No one believes anything you write. You’re all shills for the Dems. https://t.co/pdqZMVW3xu — Carol Katzman 🇺🇸🇮🇱❣️ (@FlyoverRed) February 20, 2025

And they use our tax dollars to do it.

Poll brought to you by USAID https://t.co/vVbBgL9Ea9 — The Data Driven Skeptic (@thedataskeptic) February 20, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Second media piece I've seen today pushing this narrative, based entirely around CNN poll (Trump 47%, highest approval ever w/ CNN) and WaPo poll (48% among RVs).



Conveniently ignores Emerson SurveyUSA Rasmussen or Economist that have him btw 48% and 52% within same time frame. https://t.co/bPkVTL6hc2 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 20, 2025

How convenient.

I read this article so you don't have to. It's so full of sh!t. This is such a push poll, it's absolute garbage. This is a total outlier. Don't click to give them any impressions. It's more propaganda from Politico. https://t.co/MDdCX88DQD — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) February 20, 2025

We read it so you don't have to.