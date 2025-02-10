'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems Even Crazier

Ever since Trump took office the Democrats have been doubling down on the kind of crazy that helped get Trump reelected, except this time around their meltdowns are really driving down Trump's approval rating.

Wait, no, that's not what's happening at all.

CNN's Harry Enten has some numbers showing the Democrats ongoing freakout is backfiring big time:

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

What's funny is that one of the latest Democrat spins is that "this isn't what Trump supporters thought they were voting for." Trump supporters have answered loud and clear with "oh yes it was!"

I find Trump’s approval numbers so fascinating because they simply wouldn’t be possible if the institutional press was still relevant https://t.co/TUcGaND978 — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 10, 2025

You’re starting to see the results of the legacy MSM no longer controlling the narrative among the general American public. https://t.co/CbYBxVHFaj — Maybe Quay is Getting Better? (@RK_itsm) February 10, 2025

The legacy media's lost control of the narrative and it shows.

The Left refusing to learn any lessons from the November election is also giving Trump a boost:

Democrats being completely insane is helping. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 10, 2025

Couple that with Trump following through on the promises that people voted for and his second term is off to a very successful start.