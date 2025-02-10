'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems Even Crazier

The Ladies of 'The View' Claim Trump Has a Diabolical Plot to Ban...
Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on February 10, 2025
Ever since Trump took office the Democrats have been doubling down on the kind of crazy that helped get Trump reelected, except this time around their meltdowns are really driving down Trump's approval rating.

Wait, no, that's not what's happening at all. 

CNN's Harry Enten has some numbers showing the Democrats ongoing freakout is backfiring big time:

What's funny is that one of the latest Democrat spins is that "this isn't what Trump supporters thought they were voting for." Trump supporters have answered loud and clear with "oh yes it was!"

The legacy media's lost control of the narrative and it shows.

The Left refusing to learn any lessons from the November election is also giving Trump a boost:

Couple that with Trump following through on the promises that people voted for and his second term is off to a very successful start.

