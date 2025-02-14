This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY of Donald Trump, Elon Musk

The hits keep coming for Democrats, and we're completely fine with that. Their approval rating with voters is at an all-time low, while President Donald Trump's approval is at all-time highs.

This latest polling isn't going to make them happy, either.

That's gotta sting.

Yeah, Elon Musk may be unpopular among Democrats, but he's not unpopular with the average American.

More from Axios:



Every Arizona swing voter in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups said they approve of President Trump's actions since taking office — and most also support Elon Musk's efforts to slash government. Why it matters: Public opinion can constrain presidents when Congress does not. But these 11 voters — all of whom backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched to Trump last November — said they're good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges.

It's needed to "get America back on track," one participant said.

So Axios couldn't find one voter in this focus group who disagreed.

Hoo boy. Maybe Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is reading the writing on the wall.

Of course. Democrats are defending the indefensible — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) February 14, 2025

And not just on spending and bloated government. On every issue, from immigration to transgender activism, the Democrats are on the wrong side of public opinion.

Yet they keep doubling down.

I don’t blame them. What he is doing sounds really good. We all don’t want bloated government with crazy spending.



It’ll be interesting to see how ppl react when assistance they counted on may end or policies they supported are cut. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) February 14, 2025

When people actually learned where all our money was going, they were bound to sour on the idea of sending even more.

So why do democrats, media people and others on TV say different?



They still they can lie? Or that they represent a majority view? — LatinThinker (@latinthinker) February 14, 2025

They're lying. They think they represent the majority view because they literally have not met anyone who doesn't think and vote exactly the way they do.

It's the 'Democratic voters were tricked into thinking the economy was bad!' argument all over again.

You love to see it.

This is what I've been saying - perception of actually doing something to reduce waste is very positive for a whole lot of people.



The question is how it plays out in the long run if/when they are negatively impacted by what's happening. Right now, they're not. https://t.co/sZXfxjq8VS — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) February 14, 2025

It won't negatively impact most people.

The government already doesn't work for them.

Even Scott Jennings dunked on the Democrats:

TV Dems say 2 things: “nobody voted for this” & everyone hates Elon. They have learned nothing. And they lie. Read ‘em & weep on @axios:



“Every AZ swing voter in our focus groups approve of Trump's actions — & most support Musk's efforts to slash government.” pic.twitter.com/XqSNEcUdeK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 14, 2025

They have learned absolutely nothing.

Not. One. Thing.

It should be a political imperative among conservatives to let the left continue training all their fire -- outside of Lawfare 2.0 -- on Elon Musk.



Hundred billionaire devotes time, energy, resources -- at no cost to taxpayer -- to identifying, exposing, and working inside admin… — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 14, 2025

Whatever the Left is doing right now, the Right should keep letting them do it.

It's working so well for us and not so well for them.

I didn’t not vote for this, I thought it was going to be a longer more subdued process… however this has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t not be happier. Gut the whole f**king thing. — J (@jbstenn) February 14, 2025

It's really been impressive. Trump 47 learned from Trump 45's mistakes.

This is going to leave a mark... https://t.co/3TdjeLvLyu — Mark Trumble (@MARKTRUMBLE58) February 14, 2025

It sure is.