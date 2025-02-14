Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT...
This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY of Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The hits keep coming for Democrats, and we're completely fine with that. Their approval rating with voters is at an all-time low, while President Donald Trump's approval is at all-time highs

This latest polling isn't going to make them happy, either.

That's gotta sting.

Yeah, Elon Musk may be unpopular among Democrats, but he's not unpopular with the average American.

More from Axios:


Every Arizona swing voter in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups said they approve of President Trump's actions since taking office — and most also support Elon Musk's efforts to slash government.

Why it matters: Public opinion can constrain presidents when Congress does not. But these 11 voters — all of whom backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched to Trump last November — said they're good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges.


  • It's needed to "get America back on track," one participant said.

So Axios couldn't find one voter in this focus group who disagreed.

Hoo boy. Maybe Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is reading the writing on the wall.

And not just on spending and bloated government. On every issue, from immigration to transgender activism, the Democrats are on the wrong side of public opinion.

Yet they keep doubling down.

When people actually learned where all our money was going, they were bound to sour on the idea of sending even more.

They're lying. They think they represent the majority view because they literally have not met anyone who doesn't think and vote exactly the way they do.

It's the 'Democratic voters were tricked into thinking the economy was bad!' argument all over again.

You love to see it.

It won't negatively impact most people.

The government already doesn't work for them.

Even Scott Jennings dunked on the Democrats:

They have learned absolutely nothing.

Not. One. Thing.

Whatever the Left is doing right now, the Right should keep letting them do it.

It's working so well for us and not so well for them.

It's really been impressive. Trump 47 learned from Trump 45's mistakes.

It sure is.

