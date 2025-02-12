See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell

Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 12, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If there's a more perfect headline that encapsulates media malfeasance, we're hard-pressed to think of it. This writer was one of the many voices who said, all throughout the election, that the biggest issue was the economy. Inflation was harming Americans while Democrats pretended everything was fine

Advertisement

It was not fine.

But media insisted we ignore our eyes, ears, and wallets and listen to them

Then Donald Trump won reelection and now:

Tricked? TRICKED?!

They were not tricked. They were complicit in lying about it.

Remember how Tim Walz said the prices on grocery store shelves were 'misinformation' and 'price gouging'? 

We do.

In fairness to Politico, if you were getting massive kickbacks from USAID, you'd think the economy was good, too.

They have no self-respect.

Exactly this.

And if Politico is talking about Democratic voters, they were absolutely tricked. By Politico.

They sure did.

A better headline.

Like the canary in the coal mine.

It was not. They were warned. Multiple times.

Ah, yes. Will Stancil.

Advertisement

And if you thought the post and the headline were doozies, wait until you see what Politico wrote in the body of the article.

That was this writer's reaction.

Holy cow.

The mind positively reels.

Oh. My. God.

They wrote that with a straight face and everything.

Media, including Politico, pushed the narrative that the economy was great in order to drag Kamala Harris' wine-drunk carcass across the finish line in November.

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION POLITICO BIDENOMICS

