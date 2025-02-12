See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell

If there's a more perfect headline that encapsulates media malfeasance, we're hard-pressed to think of it. This writer was one of the many voices who said, all throughout the election, that the biggest issue was the economy. Inflation was harming Americans while Democrats pretended everything was fine.

It was not fine.

But media insisted we ignore our eyes, ears, and wallets and listen to them.

Then Donald Trump won reelection and now:

Analysis: How Democrats were tricked into believing the economy was strong, writes former U.S. Comptroller Eugene Ludwig👇 https://t.co/XMmmVB49Wp — POLITICO (@politico) February 11, 2025

Tricked? TRICKED?!

They were not tricked. They were complicit in lying about it.

Remember how Tim Walz said the prices on grocery store shelves were 'misinformation' and 'price gouging'?

We do.

Who could have tricked them? https://t.co/rpn9DNuGdX — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 12, 2025

In fairness to Politico, if you were getting massive kickbacks from USAID, you'd think the economy was good, too.

How you people have any self-respect I’ll never know — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) February 12, 2025

They have no self-respect.

They weren't tricked. They knowingly, willingly lied to try and prop up a midwit whose brain was/is melting away. https://t.co/G6cy7kxamX — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 12, 2025

Exactly this.

And if Politico is talking about Democratic voters, they were absolutely tricked. By Politico.

Democrats tricked their voters into believing the economy was strong.



FIFY https://t.co/McC5cnbTzj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 12, 2025

They sure did.

Hahahaha



How about how Democrats are tricked everyday by retard news outlets like Politico https://t.co/VL5PLqCNoi — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 12, 2025

A better headline.

Lmao.



Cut the USAID funding of a journalistic platform and suddenly they start to sing. https://t.co/0qTNEH7Kly — Elvengast (@Elvengast) February 12, 2025

Like the canary in the coal mine.

"Who are you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?" was not the most winning strategy in hindsight https://t.co/lXaQ9Qcny7 — wr0te&r0t (@wroteandrot) February 12, 2025

It was not. They were warned. Multiple times.

I want to watch Will Stancil be forced to read every word of this article out loud in a dunce cap like at a Cultural Revolution struggle session https://t.co/zlqq8yFNBn — nash jenkins🕴 (@pnashjenkins) February 12, 2025

Ah, yes. Will Stancil.

And if you thought the post and the headline were doozies, wait until you see what Politico wrote in the body of the article.

That was this writer's reaction.

Holy cow.

The mind positively reels.

Oh. My. God.

They wrote that with a straight face and everything.

Media, including Politico, pushed the narrative that the economy was great in order to drag Kamala Harris' wine-drunk carcass across the finish line in November.