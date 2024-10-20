He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the...
The Party of Tolerance: Pennsylvania Trump Supporters Receive VIOLENT Intimidation Letter

Carry That Water, Tony! Wisconsin Governor Evers Tells Martha Raddatz the Economy Is Great

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 20, 2024
Meme

The gaslighting on the economy is the most insulting, ineffective, and damaging tactic the Democrats have used this election cycle. They can lie about a lot of things and largely get away with it. But they cannot tell people the economy is great when those people are seeing firsthand how much more expensive basic goods are, and that their income isn't keeping up with inflation.

But they keep trying, hoping maybe we'll stop believing our eyes and ears and start believing them.

Here's Wisconsin governor Tony Evers doing his part to carry water for the Biden-Harris economy:

It's not.

In Wisconsin, for example, the 2022 median wage fell back to 2019 levels thanks to inflation. In other words, three years of wage growth were erased.

You'd think the governor of Wisconsin would know this.

He does not.

In the delusional world of the Democratic Party's brain.

As a fellow Wisconsinite, this is brutal but accurate.

Weird how they can never answer that question.

The reality is the economy is not great for a majority of Americans.

It'll be funny if Trump wins Wisconsin again.

Helping Kamala Harris is more important than helping the people of Wisconsin.

The Left loves to talk about honoring people's 'lived experiences', right up until those lived experiences hurt the Democratic candidate.

Vote accordingly indeed.

