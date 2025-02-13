Bellwether? Minnesota Senator Tina Smith Is SECOND Democrat Who Won't Seek Reelection in 2026 Midterms

The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 13, 2025
Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP, File

Hoo boy. This news seems very, very newsy.

We're about 18 months away from the midterms (we know, we just got through a rough presidential election cycle) and the fact that a Democrat in a safe seat in a blue state is not running for reelection may be a bellwether.

It's no secret President Donald Trump is enjoying decent polling numbers (a whopping 70% of people polled say Trump is keeping his campaign promises), and Democrat favorability is at an all-time low.

Could Senator Smith be reading the tea leaves?

That would be awesome.

Scott Pressler to the white courtesy phone!

This is possible.

Don’t hold your breath on this.

Pretty much sums it up.

The other is Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan.

And if the rumors that Tim Walz will seek the Senate seat in MN are true, they've got a lot of work on their hands.

