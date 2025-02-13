Bellwether? Minnesota Senator Tina Smith Is SECOND Democrat Who Won't Seek Reelection in 2026 Midterms

Hoo boy. This news seems very, very newsy.

We're about 18 months away from the midterms (we know, we just got through a rough presidential election cycle) and the fact that a Democrat in a safe seat in a blue state is not running for reelection may be a bellwether.

Advertisement

I’ve decided not to run for re-election to the Senate in 2026.



This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country.



Thank you so much, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/3sWVib8nKJ — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 13, 2025

It's no secret President Donald Trump is enjoying decent polling numbers (a whopping 70% of people polled say Trump is keeping his campaign promises), and Democrat favorability is at an all-time low.

Could Senator Smith be reading the tea leaves?

Republicans poised for another Senate pickup in Minnesota with Tina Smith not running for re-election.



This is what winning looks like. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 13, 2025

That would be awesome.

Scott Pressler to the white courtesy phone!

Translation: Trump took a wrecking-ball to every agency we funneled money out of and now that the wells are all dry, there is no point in being a public servant, unless you plan on doing your job and actually serving the public. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 13, 2025

This is possible.

One last chance to change your support for mass immigration and opposition to credible enforcement! @NumbersUSA pic.twitter.com/86WePThv9H — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) February 13, 2025

Don’t hold your breath on this.

Pretty much sums it up.

Wow. Second Senate Dem announces they’re not running for re-election in 2026. https://t.co/jhqAeh7EPW — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 13, 2025

The other is Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Second Dem incumbent in a relatively safe blue seat calling it quits, after Gary Peters decided to retire in Michigan. Obviously, Minnesota is bluer territory than Michigan, so this will be an easier seat for Democrats to hold. But they'll have to do more work now. https://t.co/geit2sdd22 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 13, 2025

And if the rumors that Tim Walz will seek the Senate seat in MN are true, they've got a lot of work on their hands.