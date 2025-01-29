'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll on GOP vs. Dem Approval

The 2024 election wasn't even quite three months ago and Donald Trump has been back in the White House for just over a week now.

Since November the Democrats have been flipping out over the choice voters made, and so far it doesn't appear Americans regret their choice. Quite the opposite if anything:

Advertisement

A new Quinnipiac poll shows the Democratic Party at an all-time low (31 percent favorable) and the Republican Party at an all-time high (43 percent). — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 29, 2025

Link to poll: https://t.co/NbJlnRjNLz



And link to my piece today on the debate inside the Democratic Party about how big a hole it is in: https://t.co/ae3gTIBQ05 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 29, 2025

Could that at least partly be due to the fact that many Democrats have ramped up the level of insanity instead of choosing to ignore the message they were sent on election day?

Now we'll have to wait and see how the Democrats behaving more asinine than usual during confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees will affect those numbers.

Not surprising since all Lefty feminists in the Democrat party are the most annoying people on planet earth.

Their leader especially.pic.twitter.com/8e6sq65B22 https://t.co/ygFfwfp9ti — Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) January 29, 2025

Biden-Harris left a tremendous dung pile behind. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) January 29, 2025

Whoever is advising the Dems to act like screeching hyenas in these confirmation hearings needs to be fired. https://t.co/XWRrzJUQ9c — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 29, 2025

SHH! Don't tell them.

And today’s @RobertKennedyJr hearing won’t help the Democrats.



Every single Democrat Senator appeared unlikable, bitter, and seething with anger.



It's clear that the Democrat Party is grappling with a severe crisis in both member and candidate quality. https://t.co/CEoTlfDt0U — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 29, 2025

So many Democrats appearing to have not learned anything from what happened in November has to be good news for the Republicans going forward.