'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll on GOP vs. Dem Approval

Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on January 29, 2025
The 2024 election wasn't even quite three months ago and Donald Trump has been back in the White House for just over a week now. 

Since November the Democrats have been flipping out over the choice voters made, and so far it doesn't appear Americans regret their choice. Quite the opposite if anything:

Could that at least partly be due to the fact that many Democrats have ramped up the level of insanity instead of choosing to ignore the message they were sent on election day? 

Now we'll have to wait and see how the Democrats behaving more asinine than usual during confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees will affect those numbers. 

SHH! Don't tell them.

So many Democrats appearing to have not learned anything from what happened in November has to be good news for the Republicans going forward.

