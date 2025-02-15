Here's the RECEIPT! J.D. Vance Was Right About Europe Outlawing Prayer (Including in Private Homes!)

J.D. Vance went to Europe this week and pulled no punches in telling the continent how they are petty tyrants who criminalize free speech.

It ruffled ALL the right feathers, including Germany's Defense Minister, Senator Chris Murphy, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.

One of the things Vance noted was how European nations criminalize prayer, including in private homes. The Left -- of course -- said this was a lie.

Turns out Vance was right, though:

Remember that time when the Scottish government told residents they can’t pray in their own homes?



The Scottish Green Party don’t.



But JD Vance does.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 https://t.co/YOpuhPSFKz pic.twitter.com/NUvcqikv8r — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) February 14, 2025

Pretty clear to us what this means: you can't pray in your home at the risk of being charged with some sort of Orwellian thought-crime.

Score one for the VP.

The party then follow up asking for MONEY to counteract “misinformation”! 😅😆💀



Scotland truly is an unbelievable place pic.twitter.com/uKzw88xYrb — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) February 14, 2025

You can't make this up.

I wonder if they would have the balls to knock on the door of a house doing Islamic prayer? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) February 15, 2025

Not a chance.

I so hope that the people of all of these countries hear this and wake up. I think all good people will. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) February 15, 2025

We hope so, too. Some certainly are.

And that's got the petty tyrants running scared.

For the Europeans who may not understand American idioms,



This is what we here in America call "a receipt."



This concludes this lesson in FAFO. — Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) February 15, 2025

All the receipts.

JD Vance is the first super online president. Which means he isn't going to make it up, because he's super petty and had this stuff bookmarked for the future for revenge. https://t.co/MK7ZtKtYlk — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) February 15, 2025

He knows before he speaks, which is what makes him so good.

They sure are.

That’s fascinating, and it underscores why X is so influential and why it’s often under attack. Freedom of speech empowers us to speak and reveal the truth, especially when those in power attempt to mislead, suppress, or silence us. https://t.co/VEPgvi9hFR — c0nflicx (@c0nflicx) February 15, 2025

This is why the Left HATES X and why they seek to silence free speech.