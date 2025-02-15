It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton...
WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies
'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent...
Drinking Games: Wannabe Hall Monitor Matt Yglesias Gets DRAGGED for Lame Smear of...
Much Stunning, So Brave! Sheryl Crow Dumps Her Tesla, Donates to NPR to...
Here's the Big Anti-DOGE Protest Outside a Manhattan Tesla Dealership
VIP
NY Times Condemns Trump WH for Denying AP a Right That's 'Enshrined in...
Mollie Hemingway and Others Sink NYT Journo's Attempt to Make JD Vance a...
Take a Bow, Joe! NY Post Reports Biden Set a Record During His...
Sen. Chris Murphy Watched Biden Pardon Family and Friends but Says THIS Is...
Scott Jennings: Trump and Musk Have a Politically Popular Plan with Momentum on...
Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version...
A Zombie Lie: Bill Maher Proclaims the 'Patriarchy’ is Dead and Blasts Dems'...
Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works

Here's the RECEIPT! J.D. Vance Was Right About Europe Outlawing Prayer (Including in Private Homes!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy

J.D. Vance went to Europe this week and pulled no punches in telling the continent how they are petty tyrants who criminalize free speech.

It ruffled ALL the right feathers, including Germany's Defense Minister, Senator Chris Murphy, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.

Advertisement

One of the things Vance noted was how European nations criminalize prayer, including in private homes. The Left -- of course -- said this was a lie.

Turns out Vance was right, though:

Pretty clear to us what this means: you can't pray in your home at the risk of being charged with some sort of Orwellian thought-crime.

Score one for the VP.

You can't make this up.

Not a chance.

We hope so, too. Some certainly are.

And that's got the petty tyrants running scared.

Recommended

WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies
Brett T.
Advertisement

All the receipts.

He knows before he speaks, which is what makes him so good.

They sure are.

This is why the Left HATES X and why they seek to silence free speech.

Tags: FREE SPEECH PRAYER SCOTLAND J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies
Brett T.
'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent Seem to Have Disappeared
Doug P.
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton Slashed Federal Spending
Amy Curtis
Drinking Games: Wannabe Hall Monitor Matt Yglesias Gets DRAGGED for Lame Smear of Pete Hegseth's Drink
Amy Curtis
Here's the Big Anti-DOGE Protest Outside a Manhattan Tesla Dealership
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway and Others Sink NYT Journo's Attempt to Make JD Vance a Censorship Hypocrite
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies Brett T.
Advertisement