VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.

Conservatives seem to agree, VP Vance's speech in Munich was quite impressive. It was bold, direct, demanding and above all, a powerful call for freedom of speech. So, naturally, the left hates it.

I wrote speeches for one GOP politician after another who claimed to be pro-life, claimed to support free speech. This single story, told frankly and factually, is stronger than anything I ever snuck past the inevitably squishy staffers who would water down what I wrote. Baller. https://t.co/X19H0zRGoB — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 14, 2025

Librarian Scold, who you probably never heard of, Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, of PA, the first woman to represent her district no less, had some very harsh words for the Vice President.

I’m struggling for the words to describe my disappointment with Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference. I feel as though all of Europe and half of America deserve an apology.



VP Vance chided and derided Europe for the very things that our great nation… — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) February 14, 2025

She isn't mad, she's just very disappointed.

He was correct in everything he said. Why are you defending unelected authoritarian bureaucrats who hate free speech? Unless… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 14, 2025

You sure type a lot of words for someone who’s struggling to find them.



Maybe you should’ve just not tweeted this?



FYI: Europe is not “retreating” from free speech… It is sprinting towards full totalitarianism.



You do know that they’re locking people up for social media posts… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 14, 2025

Sure doesn’t seem like you’re “struggling for the words” at all. What a shock. https://t.co/isT5mWvJy4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2025

Give her a minute to compose herself! She is overwhelmed by the weight of her sadness.

So you are against free speech and want to cater to those whose oppose our values??

A curious position to take, but for months now the Democrats have been comfortable supporting the policies favored by the minority of America. https://t.co/y6gBwTGO6d — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 14, 2025

We do deserve an apology—from all the emotionally immature useful idiots who fall for the sweet sounds of social fairness, and believe that they can make people better if they only have enough power to silence dissent. https://t.co/mFXIPFQzaa — ScottO Well What the Hell* (@gscottoliver) February 14, 2025

Apologize to us? That sounds like a better plan. Let's go with that one!

Apologize for telling them that they shouldn’t arrest people for silently praying? That’s your position? https://t.co/rC6eXlCiZN — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 14, 2025

The hypocrisy is just more than she can take!

What an odd response. https://t.co/tj7b6BYYo0 — Christopher Siddall (@CSSiddall) February 14, 2025

No. No, she doesn't. She's a Democrat and a Republican is in office, so America is back to being an embarrassment.

JD Vance: Europe is retreating from free speech.



Congresswoman Houlahan: JD Vance's speech is unacceptable and he must apologize



See the disconnect here? https://t.co/yePYSSGLKk — Dr. Thomas Carr O.P. (@ArdorNew) February 14, 2025

Pretty sure Americans are tired of the Obama era apology tour still favored by leftwing progressives who love free-speech hating Europe more than freedom-living America.

Americans want strong leaders speaking truth and refusing to back down to global outrage. If Democrats like Rep. Houlahan are upset or, 'disappointed,' then it was probably a great speech. According to all the people that matter, it absolutely was!

Thank you, VP Vance!