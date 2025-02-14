Only the Lonely: Survey Finds Leftist Women Loneliest and Least Satisfied With Their Lives

It's Valentine's Day, the holiday of love and romance.

But it seems a lot of Lefty women won't be getting flowers or chocolates today:

Liberal women are far more likely to feel lonely often, poll shows https://t.co/RAwO1gl2Zt pic.twitter.com/u9FezNSR6V — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Liberal women are the least likely to report being fully satisfied with their lives and are far more likely to report feeling lonely often, according to analysis from a recently published poll. The 2024 American Family Survey reportedly found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women, between the ages of 18-40, reported being “completely satisfied” with their lives, but just 12% of liberal women in the same age group said the same. Liberal women were also nearly three times more likely than conservative women to say they experienced loneliness at least a few times a week.

Liberal women are also more likely to block friends over political differences. They also encouraged women to divorce their Trump-voting husbands and joked about poisoning them.

There might be a connection between the crazy and the lonely, is all we're saying.

Just sayin'.

It's a total mystery as to why they're lonely.

Total mystery.

Too bad they decided to sever relationships over politics. I’d say this is a them problem. — KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) February 14, 2025

It's definitely a them problem.

That's what happens when you abort everything in your life. — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) February 14, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

Breaking: women who kill their babies to be bad b**ches are empty inside. https://t.co/1957DDWJny — Dirtbaggery Book Reviews (@DirtbaggeryBR) February 14, 2025

Brutally honest.

That's because they are, on the whole, intolerable. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) February 14, 2025

No lie detected.

You mean being insufferable is not working? https://t.co/btKIOF2TT1 — Corbin (@CorbINTheMornin) February 14, 2025

They should try screaming more.

No s**t. Maybe if the weren't psychos, someone would want to hang out with them. https://t.co/gBWevkBhe2 — The One And Only Dirk Lotion (@deeloe1) February 14, 2025

They'd never try this, though.