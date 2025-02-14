Only the Lonely: Survey Finds Leftist Women Loneliest and Least Satisfied With Their Lives

It's Valentine's Day, the holiday of love and romance.
But it seems a lot of Lefty women won't be getting flowers or chocolates today:
Liberal women are far more likely to feel lonely often, poll shows https://t.co/RAwO1gl2Zt pic.twitter.com/u9FezNSR6V— New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2025
Liberal women are the least likely to report being fully satisfied with their lives and are far more likely to report feeling lonely often, according to analysis from a recently published poll.
The 2024 American Family Survey reportedly found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women, between the ages of 18-40, reported being “completely satisfied” with their lives, but just 12% of liberal women in the same age group said the same.
Liberal women were also nearly three times more likely than conservative women to say they experienced loneliness at least a few times a week.
Liberal women are also more likely to block friends over political differences. They also encouraged women to divorce their Trump-voting husbands and joked about poisoning them.
There might be a connection between the crazy and the lonely, is all we're saying.
Just sayin'.
Shocker…pic.twitter.com/rK1Sqy819B— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 14, 2025
It's a total mystery as to why they're lonely.
Total mystery.
Too bad they decided to sever relationships over politics. I’d say this is a them problem.— KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) February 14, 2025
It's definitely a them problem.
That's what happens when you abort everything in your life.— Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) February 14, 2025
Harsh, but fair.
Breaking: women who kill their babies to be bad b**ches are empty inside. https://t.co/1957DDWJny— Dirtbaggery Book Reviews (@DirtbaggeryBR) February 14, 2025
Brutally honest.
That's because they are, on the whole, intolerable.— Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) February 14, 2025
No lie detected.
You mean being insufferable is not working? https://t.co/btKIOF2TT1— Corbin (@CorbINTheMornin) February 14, 2025
They should try screaming more.
No s**t. Maybe if the weren't psychos, someone would want to hang out with them. https://t.co/gBWevkBhe2— The One And Only Dirk Lotion (@deeloe1) February 14, 2025
They'd never try this, though.
