Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and...
Did New York Governor Kathy Hochul Just Vow to Protect Abortion Pill Drug...
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad,...
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email...
Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring...
Canadian Author Vows to Stop Canadian Tourism, but Floridians Beg Him to Save...
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting...
If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies...
They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed...
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ......

Only the Lonely: Survey Finds Leftist Women Loneliest and Least Satisfied With Their Lives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy

It's Valentine's Day, the holiday of love and romance.

But it seems a lot of Lefty women won't be getting flowers or chocolates today:

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

Liberal women are the least likely to report being fully satisfied with their lives and are far more likely to report feeling lonely often, according to analysis from a recently published poll.

The 2024 American Family Survey reportedly found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women, between the ages of 18-40, reported being “completely satisfied” with their lives, but just 12% of liberal women in the same age group said the same. 

Liberal women were also nearly three times more likely than conservative women to say they experienced loneliness at least a few times a week.

Liberal women are also more likely to block friends over political differences. They also encouraged women to divorce their Trump-voting husbands and joked about poisoning them.

There might be a connection between the crazy and the lonely, is all we're saying.

Just sayin'.

It's a total mystery as to why they're lonely.

Total mystery.

Recommended

VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

It's definitely a them problem.

Harsh, but fair.

Brutally honest.

No lie detected.

They should try screaming more.

They'd never try this, though.

Tags: LEFTISTS LIBERAL NEW YORK POST NY POST WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.
Chad Felix Greene
Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and Stop Criticizing President Trump
Warren Squire
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Twitter Poll
Grateful Calvin
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email Pronouns
Doug P.
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed. Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement