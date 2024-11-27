Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears They'd Be Bleeding)

Donald Trump's win in 2016 sparked an era of "primal screams" from the Left as a way of dealing with the fact that the Democrats refused to realize that Hillary Clinton was a lousy candidate.

When Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2017, the screams continued:

That person became a meme for the ages.

Fast forward a few years to Donald Trump's big election win earlier this month, and we're seeing the return of scream therapy:

Primal Rage!



So this happened.... Liberals decide to get together and scream at Lake Michigan as a way to release their anger over Donald Trump stomping Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.



That's right - you tell that lake all about it! pic.twitter.com/4n3ci9BH7v — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 27, 2024

You can almost hear the fish in Lake Michigan yelling back "shut up!"

These people were incredibly upset that when they got done screaming, Donald Trump was still the President Elect. Maybe they should scream louder next time.

Appropriately enough, there were Trump supporters nearby to add to the triggering.

NEW: Liberals hold a ‘Primal Scream’ event at Lake Michigan to get their frustrations out of their system after the election.



Some in the group were seen jumping in the water after releasing their primal scream.



The group was apparently trolled by a Trump supporter waving a… pic.twitter.com/7sLy4AfQgy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

Legit LOL:

The group was apparently trolled by a Trump supporter waving a flag. “What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” a group organizer said. “If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill. Many thanks to the MPD for keeping us safe.”

This speaks volumes -- none of them good for the TDS-afflicted snowflakes.

And they wonder why they lost resoundingly a few weeks ago lol — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 27, 2024

Right?

They're yelling at Lake Michigan, but they're actually mad at Lake Superior 😏 pic.twitter.com/QW14YDANsm — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 27, 2024

Nothing like yelling at the water. Really fixes your mental illness! — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 27, 2024

And there's still a few weeks until Trump even takes office. It's going to be a long few years for these people!