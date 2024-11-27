Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears They'd Be Bleeding)

Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on November 27, 2024
Twitter

Donald Trump's win in 2016 sparked an era of "primal screams" from the Left as a way of dealing with the fact that the Democrats refused to realize that Hillary Clinton was a lousy candidate. 

When Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2017, the screams continued:

 

That person became a meme for the ages.

Fast forward a few years to Donald Trump's big election win earlier this month, and we're seeing the return of scream therapy: 

You can almost hear the fish in Lake Michigan yelling back "shut up!"

These people were incredibly upset that when they got done screaming, Donald Trump was still the President Elect. Maybe they should scream louder next time. 

Appropriately enough, there were Trump supporters nearby to add to the triggering.

Legit LOL:

The group was apparently trolled by a Trump supporter waving a flag. 

“What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” a group organizer said. 

“If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill. Many thanks to the MPD for keeping us safe.”

This speaks volumes -- none of them good for the TDS-afflicted snowflakes.

Right?

And there's still a few weeks until Trump even takes office. It's going to be a long few years for these people!

