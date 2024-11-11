This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because Trump!)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

This writer cannot grasp how anyone could think this way. Like, her brain literally cannot process it. Perhaps it's because she's not an unhinged, evil Lefty or perhaps it's because she loves the men in her life regardless of who they voted for in the election.

Either way, she cannot fathom a world in which this behavior isn't a one-way ticket to prison.

WATCH:

Your relationship is not abusive because your husband voted for Trump. Good Lord, women.

This is homicide, and first-degree homicide at that. 

More from The New York Post:

Women online have taken to filming ghoulish murder-fantasy videos in which they romanticize lacing men’s beverages with deadly poison as a justifiable response to fears about abortion rights under a second Donald Trump presidency.

Many of the videos have been viewed millions of times on X or TikTok and feature young women fiendishly grinning as they adulterate a cup of tea or other drink with an unknown substance.

Some of the women have dubbed the videos part of a 'Make Aqua Tofana Great Again' ('MATGA') movement, a nod both to President-elect Trump’s campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), and ancient killer Giulia Tofana, who has been adopted as the disturbed group’s heroine.

These women are so broken.

Yep. And the clip can become Exhibit A in the divorce proceedings.

Inquiring minds would like to know.

It sure is.

Neither did we.

Nope.

Seriously. Reopen the asylums.

They think because there isn't an abortion clinic on every corner, they're oppressed.

It's twisted.

Churchill was a freaking legend.

Yeah, toxicology has changed since 1651.

But when the media and Democrats have told voters Trump is LITERALLY HITLER and his voters LITERALLY NAZIS, this is the inevitable outcome. People are going to see Trump and his voters as a threat and try to kill them.

And they'd blame Trump for it, too.

