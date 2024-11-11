This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because Trump!)

This writer cannot grasp how anyone could think this way. Like, her brain literally cannot process it. Perhaps it's because she's not an unhinged, evil Lefty or perhaps it's because she loves the men in her life regardless of who they voted for in the election.

Either way, she cannot fathom a world in which this behavior isn't a one-way ticket to prison.

WATCH:

HOLY SH*T, Karens lost their fvcking minds over Trump’s win and launched MATGA—short for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again.



Aqua Tofana was a powerful poison in 17th-century Sicily, sold by women to other women seeking to escape abusive relationships by discreetly poisoning their… pic.twitter.com/KvHK8ZXWz4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 10, 2024

Your relationship is not abusive because your husband voted for Trump. Good Lord, women.

This is homicide, and first-degree homicide at that.

More from The New York Post:

Women online have taken to filming ghoulish murder-fantasy videos in which they romanticize lacing men’s beverages with deadly poison as a justifiable response to fears about abortion rights under a second Donald Trump presidency. Many of the videos have been viewed millions of times on X or TikTok and feature young women fiendishly grinning as they adulterate a cup of tea or other drink with an unknown substance. Some of the women have dubbed the videos part of a 'Make Aqua Tofana Great Again' ('MATGA') movement, a nod both to President-elect Trump’s campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), and ancient killer Giulia Tofana, who has been adopted as the disturbed group’s heroine.

These women are so broken.

Jesus. If I recognized any of them, I'd be calling their husbands/significant others and show them these clips. — Not THAT Karen (@KarenM4253) November 10, 2024

Yep. And the clip can become Exhibit A in the divorce proceedings.

Hi @FBI. What's your position on women encouraging other women to poison their husbands or others who voted for Trump? — spartanqueen100 (@spartanqueen100) November 10, 2024

Inquiring minds would like to know.

Victimhood is a helluva drug. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 10, 2024

It sure is.

I didn't have libs suggesting belladonna flower poisoning on my 2024 bingo card. — Wellspring (@Wellspring86023) November 10, 2024

Neither did we.

Can we trust these women if they are working in the food service business to serve conservatives? — Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) November 10, 2024

Nope.

And they wonder why we won, they need help, they are seriously f**ked in the head.



They shouldn’t have any say in our society with this type of thinking…



Make insane asylum great again. MIAGA — Konstelation (@Konstelation) November 10, 2024

Seriously. Reopen the asylums.

I spent considerable time in the Middle East and have seen just what an oppressed woman is. If these ignorant fools only knew how well they have it. — Kevin-in-Arizona (@POLcat5150) November 10, 2024

They think because there isn't an abortion clinic on every corner, they're oppressed.

It's twisted.

It would be a service to those poor men. As the old story goes:



Lady Astor "If I were your wife, I'd poison your tea"



Churchhill "Madame, if you were my wife, I would drink it" https://t.co/yXqvNQv5VR — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 11, 2024

Churchill was a freaking legend.

This is pure insanity.



One - uh… threatening to kill your husbands is just nuts



Two - “untraceable” the is NOT untraceable now



And… yeah… just unhinged behavior!!! All around. https://t.co/Xt0lDAmotb — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) November 11, 2024

Yeah, toxicology has changed since 1651.

These women are threatening to kill their husbands



It also looks like they want to slip things in people's food as a server if they're conservative coded in any way.



Others want to shoot conservatives in the street.



This is not what stable people do. And it's terrifying. https://t.co/OMNu4gey89 — Alyse Navidad 🎄🏠🎄 (@mrs_alyse) November 10, 2024

But when the media and Democrats have told voters Trump is LITERALLY HITLER and his voters LITERALLY NAZIS, this is the inevitable outcome. People are going to see Trump and his voters as a threat and try to kill them.

PSA to the women of tiktok passing around tips to poison their husbands/boyfriends with a 600-year old Italian poison brew: he might die, but it WILL show up on a tox screen and you WILL go to prison. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 10, 2024

And they'd blame Trump for it, too.