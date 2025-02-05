Commie Millionaire Bernie Sanders Attacks Elon Musk's Wealth, Trips Over His THREE HOUSES Instead

'It is better to be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts.'

That axiom has been attributed to Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain, and a similar one appears in the Bible. But this iteration seems to be from Maurice Switzer's 1907 book 'Mrs. Goose, Her Book.'

Here's a new iteration: 'It is better to be thought a crook than to speak and remove all doubts.'

Bernie Sanders would do well to take that second one to heart. The other day Sanders melted down when RFK Jr. rightly accused him of taking donations from big pharma; Sanders then countered by saying he amassed his vast wealth off the backs of working-class Americans (weird flex, but okay).

Sanders is part of the Democrat Left-wing chattering class who are losing their minds over Elon Musk and his effort to cut wasteful, fraudulent government spending. Seriously. It's so bad, that even CNN is laughing at Democrats.

Democrats like Sanders haven't learned a darned thing, so they're doubling and tripling down.

Elon Musk spent $277 million to elect Donald Trump President.



Since Election Day, he has become $154 billion richer.



Not a bad return on his investment. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 4, 2025

These two things are wholly unrelated. But if Bernie wants to go there, fine. Let's go there.

This post is brought to you by Pfizer.



STFU Bernie, you got EXPOSED. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 4, 2025

Exposed like the hypocrite he is.

That’s cool.



How’d you become a millionaire as a politician? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 4, 2025

Tell, us Bernie.

According to The Street, Sanders has a net worth of $3 million.

He owns three houses. How'd he get those?

It's not because of his stellar work ethic. He was so lazy he was kicked out of a commune.

Mark Zuckerberg $413 million to get Joe Biden elected.



Mark was worth $105 billion in 2020 and $238 billion today?



I don’t remember seeing where that bothered you? — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 5, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Commies don’t like people who build successful private businesses. No sir. They think there’s something wrong with it. https://t.co/zmMhz6Di3A — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 5, 2025

Because commies don't create anything of value. All they can do is destroy out of jealousy and greed.

This fcking guy. Bernie Sanders is one of the biggest grifters that this country has ever seen. He takes the campaign money donated to his "revolutions" and funnels it to a nonprofit run by his son and wife that does nothing. He uses the proceeds from his books on the evils of… https://t.co/HqjS4fhmbI pic.twitter.com/s0UGEqgvSf — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 5, 2025

It's so incestuous a relationship, and they get rich off of it.

You’ve never had a job outside government, and yet you’re somehow a multi-millionaire with three homes. Sit down. https://t.co/ApbrzVyIXS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 4, 2025

Take all the seats, Bernie.

Sanders, why do you have to play dumb? First of all, he owns his own businesses, and one of them happens to be the most profitable in the world. He isn't a politician who steals taxpayers' money. https://t.co/65vMS1i0JM — Maximus Aurelius (@8maximus5) February 5, 2025

He's playing dumb because he knows a segment of the population is, frankly, dumb enough to believe his lies.

Sadly, that segment is the minority now.