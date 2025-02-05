Karoline Leavitt Just Delivered a Costly Message That Politico and Other Media Outlets...
Commie Millionaire Bernie Sanders Attacks Elon Musk's Wealth, Trips Over His THREE HOUSES Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

'It is better to be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts.'

That axiom has been attributed to Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain, and a similar one appears in the Bible. But this iteration seems to be from Maurice Switzer's 1907 book 'Mrs. Goose, Her Book.' 

Here's a new iteration: 'It is better to be thought a crook than to speak and remove all doubts.'

Bernie Sanders would do well to take that second one to heart. The other day Sanders melted down when RFK Jr. rightly accused him of taking donations from big pharma; Sanders then countered by saying he amassed his vast wealth off the backs of working-class Americans (weird flex, but okay).

Sanders is part of the Democrat Left-wing chattering class who are losing their minds over Elon Musk and his effort to cut wasteful, fraudulent government spending. Seriously. It's so bad, that even CNN is laughing at Democrats.

Democrats like Sanders haven't learned a darned thing, so they're doubling and tripling down.

These two things are wholly unrelated. But if Bernie wants to go there, fine. Let's go there.

Exposed like the hypocrite he is.

Tell, us Bernie.

According to The Street, Sanders has a net worth of $3 million.

He owns three houses. How'd he get those?

It's not because of his stellar work ethic. He was so lazy he was kicked out of a commune.

That's (D)ifferent.

Because commies don't create anything of value. All they can do is destroy out of jealousy and greed.

It's so incestuous a relationship, and they get rich off of it.

Take all the seats, Bernie.

He's playing dumb because he knows a segment of the population is, frankly, dumb enough to believe his lies.

Sadly, that segment is the minority now. 

