Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump...
Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)
Dairy State Disappointment: Testing Shows ONLY 31 Percent of Wisconsin Students Are Profic...
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk...
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden...
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another...
Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order
Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on...
Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair...
Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are...
Brett Favre Talks Trump, Parkinson's, and Much More
ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly...
Sanity Restored: Federal Employees Have Until 5 PM to Remove Pronouns From Email...
VIP
Sounds Insurrection-y! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Suggests Way Dems Can 'Fight Back' Against Tru...

Guy Who Owns Three Houses Brags About Taking Donations From Working Class People, Not 'Greedy' CEOs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Yesterday, RFK Jr. hit a MAJOR nerve with Senator Bernie Sanders during his Cabinet confirmation hearing. RFK Jr. told Sanders and other Democrats to their faces they are corrupt hypocrites who take money from big pharma.

Advertisement

Sanders did not like that, at all. Which tells us RFK Jr. was right over the target.

And it's clear RFK Jr. got under Bernie's skin, because he's still posting about who donates to him:

Just to be clear: Bernie Sanders, who owns three houses, is proud of the fact he bought three houses with the money donated by working class Americans.

Because that's what he's saying.

Weird flex, but okay.

The parsing of language is important here.

Yeah, maybe Jeff Bezos didn't cut Bernie a check personally, but Sanders takes money from Amazon.

Brutal, but honest.

Recommended

Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's a pretty penny, right there.

We're totally (not) shocked Sanders is lying.

Gotta love Community Notes.

No one believes him.

He doesn't believe himself.

Exactly like we said. He's bragging about getting wealth from the working class.

It's not the 'man of the people' act he thinks it is.

Downright Orwellian use of language here.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS CEO DONATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide
Amy Curtis
Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another John Brennan Meltdown!)
Doug P.
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk Against Nazi Smears
Amy Curtis
Dairy State Disappointment: Testing Shows ONLY 31 Percent of Wisconsin Students Are Proficient in Reading
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants Amy Curtis
Advertisement