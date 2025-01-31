Guy Who Owns Three Houses Brags About Taking Donations From Working Class People, Not 'Greedy' CEOs

Yesterday, RFK Jr. hit a MAJOR nerve with Senator Bernie Sanders during his Cabinet confirmation hearing. RFK Jr. told Sanders and other Democrats to their faces they are corrupt hypocrites who take money from big pharma.

Sanders did not like that, at all. Which tells us RFK Jr. was right over the target.

And it's clear RFK Jr. got under Bernie's skin, because he's still posting about who donates to him:

0 donations from pharma CEOs.



0 donations from Wall St. CEOs.



0 donations from oil company CEOs.



8 million from working people giving $27 at a time.



I am very proud of that fact. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 31, 2025

Just to be clear: Bernie Sanders, who owns three houses, is proud of the fact he bought three houses with the money donated by working class Americans.

Because that's what he's saying.

Weird flex, but okay.

I notice the careful word choice with CEOs.



Sit down Bernie. You took money from big pharma and got EXPOSED. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 31, 2025

The parsing of language is important here.

Yeah, maybe Jeff Bezos didn't cut Bernie a check personally, but Sanders takes money from Amazon.

A reputation takes a lifetime to build, and one confirmation hearing with RFK Jr. to destroy.



You are done, old man. Champagne socialist big-Pharma whore is how you will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ov5mI4guRj — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 31, 2025

Brutal, but honest.

Zero donations from Pharma "CEOs."



However... Bernie was one of the top recipients of donations from Pharma Companies.



How many lake houses is it now Bernie? Total fraud. pic.twitter.com/xdtd39HTOp — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 31, 2025

That's a pretty penny, right there.

Bernie Sanders is openly lying to the American people. You took money from big pharma. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 31, 2025

We're totally (not) shocked Sanders is lying.

community notes is calling you a liar ol bern. pic.twitter.com/yoocc9UCi3 — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 31, 2025

Gotta love Community Notes.

No one believes him.

He doesn't believe himself.

Is that how you paid for all of your houses? https://t.co/vcG1PMcCOL — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 31, 2025

Exactly like we said. He's bragging about getting wealth from the working class.

It's not the 'man of the people' act he thinks it is.

The CEOs didn’t give me money but the companies did. 🤪 https://t.co/U02T4FEovj — Zuzz Buzzman (@ZuzzBuzzman) January 31, 2025

Downright Orwellian use of language here.