OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma Hypocrisy (While Bernie FLIPS OUT)

We're on day number two of Senate hearings ahead of a vote that could make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the next Secretary of Health & Human Services.

During yesterday's hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the lefty who had the biggest meltdown over Trump's RFK Jr. nomination, but today Bernie Sanders seemed to be trying to take back a little of that particular spotlight. It all happened after Kennedy called out some Democrat hypocrisy while Bernie flipped out:

Sparks fly after RFK Jr. calls Bernie Sanders OUT for his hypocrisy:



"The problem of corruption is not just the federal agencies, it's in Congress too. Almost all members of this panel are accepting money, INCLUDING YOURSELF, are accepting millions of dollars from the… pic.twitter.com/7h7e9ZBtf2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

That clip is amazing because of how quickly Sanders went from being the senator asking questions to looking like he was the person on the hot seat.

🚨 RFK Jr. just DESTROYED Bernie Sanders for being bought and paid for by big pharma



“Bernie, you have accepted millions of dollars from the Pharmaceutical industry. In 2020, you were the single largest receiver of Pharmaceutical dollars. $1.5M”



DANG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XFE6tlg0eH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

Here’s RFK, Jr. calling out Bernie Sanders for accepting millions in big pharma contributions. This is the real story of the RFK, Jr opposition. Big pharma is terrified of him. pic.twitter.com/uyf85GA2SL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2025

On the plus side, at least Bernie's not obsessing over onesies today. At least not so far.

Bernie still hot over those onesies from yesterday. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) January 30, 2025

ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES??! pic.twitter.com/8ZN7Hz6FiW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

It's been quite a week in the Senate.