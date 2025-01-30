Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma Hypocrisy (While Bernie FLIPS OUT)

Doug P.  |  2:33 PM on January 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

We're on day number two of Senate hearings ahead of a vote that could make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the next Secretary of Health & Human Services. 

During yesterday's hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the lefty who had the biggest meltdown over Trump's RFK Jr. nomination, but today Bernie Sanders seemed to be trying to take back a little of that particular spotlight. It all happened after Kennedy called out some Democrat hypocrisy while Bernie flipped out: 

That clip is amazing because of how quickly Sanders went from being the senator asking questions to looking like he was the person on the hot seat. 

On the plus side, at least Bernie's not obsessing over onesies today. At least not so far.

It's been quite a week in the Senate. 

