Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once HUMILIATED in Gun Control Debate

The only reason -- the only reason -- David Hogg is a thing is because of gun control. He was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida when a gunman opened fire on February 14, 2018, killing 17 students and injuring 17 others.

Advertisement

Hogg was not at school that day, but in the 7 years since the shooting, he's made a name for himself advocating for gun control and other Left-wing causes. That's the only reason this barely literate lawn flamingo got into Harvard, too, for what it's worth.

So you'd think Hogg's bread and butter issue would be one on which he's well-versed and articulate.

You'd be wrong.

Here's a flashback to a time when a Chinese immigrant WRECKED him on gun control:

Throwback to when the new DNC Vice Chair David Hogg, got destroyed by a Chinese immigrant on gun control pic.twitter.com/KCdeXXT0SF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2025

Ouch. That was in April of last year and Hogg hasn't learned a thing.

This writer really, really likes the GOP's chances in the midterms and in 2028.

That was me, I would love to destroy his arguments again. Maybe @GOP can hire me. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) February 2, 2025

Yes, please. Make this happen, GOP.

Mr. Hogg thinks he will be promoted under the new communist regime.....he is ignorant of professionals that used to be KGB and what they have to say about people that assist with destabilizing a country pic.twitter.com/SpSllJSHUS — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) February 2, 2025

Guys like Hogg never pay attention to history.

I love her, and I love how she's standing up to Mr. Hogg who is pushing communism....he has no idea of what communism really is......she's educating him — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) February 2, 2025

The Left loves communism, has no idea what it is, and refuses to learn from the people who lived under it, dismissing that experience as 'not real communism.'

It's incredible, really.

That’s not just any Chinese immigrant. That’s @Lily4Liberty Lily Tang!!!



Her debate when she ran for Congress was the best one of the season. pic.twitter.com/OVWCsSvaWX — (Alaska)Bird 🦅roasts libs🐓 (@AK_bird_) February 2, 2025

Yes, that debate was awesome.

Trademarking these for future use:

Listen to Lily, Lily knows ™

Lily knew, Shoulda listened ™ https://t.co/rAsZgxP5Nc — Яob (@robx_d) February 2, 2025

Excellent campaign slogans, both of them.

This was a beautiful moment that revealed a very simple truth most Americans take for granted. https://t.co/SVZjVh4QHJ — Joe Miller (@JoeFnMiller) February 2, 2025

We are fortunate to have not experienced communism, but that makes us less likely to take the threat of the communist Left seriously, and we need to take it seriously.

Advertisement

Perfectly sums up my thoughts on gun control.



You don’t have to love guns to appreciate their utility in stymying tyrannical governments https://t.co/THd5BO0PjC — Tiffany Ryder (@tiffanyryderRFH) February 2, 2025

And when people demand gun control, they're admitting they want a tyrannical government.

" There is no way I can guarantee that a government would not become tyrannical. "



"Well the debate on gun control is OVER " https://t.co/zdPa0x1NxZ — Codename_S.O.G. (@alpha_MALe816) February 2, 2025

Yes. The debate is over.