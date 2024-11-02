Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Goes Scorched Earth Against Dem Opponent During Debate

In New Hampshire, Lily Tang Williams is running against Democrat Maggie Goodlander (who is married to Biden NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan). Here's a little more about the "polar opposite" candidates:

Chinese born “survivor of communism,” Lily Tang Williams of Weare, the Republican nominee, who became a U.S. citizen in 1994 went toe-to-toe with Nashua native, Groton and Yale Law graduate and member of the politically connected Tampsoi family of Nashua, Maggie Goodlander during a debate before the Nov. 5 general election on WMUR-TV. [...] Goodlander, a Democrat, who was in the Navy, a clerk at the Supreme Court, U.S. deputy assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division from 2022-24 and was senior policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman and John McCain is married to Biden Administration National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan. She has deep political roots in the state as the daughter of former state Representative and congressional candidate Betty Tamposi and the granddaughter of real estate developer and Republican operative Sam Tamposi. Tang Williams, is both a lawyer and China business consultant who had been Libertarian and ran in Colorado and previously in New Hampshire came to the United States with $100 and is what Gov. Chris Sununu calls a “phenomenal success story.”

Back in April we had a story about Tang Williams obliterating David Hogg on gun control, and she was again on fire during her recent debate against Goodlander.

Watch some of the highlights. This is how it's done:

That was one reality check after another.

Is it too late to move to NH to vote for her? https://t.co/NXVpjv3u9E — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 2, 2024

No kidding!

She torched her. Most powerful political takedown I have seen this year. — Felicia Lee (@FeliciaLee1584) November 2, 2024

Love to see when someone understands the economics of inflation. https://t.co/4r2rFLP9p4 — Sir Ubbins (@scrubbins) November 2, 2024

Democrats trying to blame the inevitable effect of printing too much money on "corporate greed" is as shameless as it gets, and they're preying on the economically illiterate. Tang Williams didn't let her get away with it. Well done!