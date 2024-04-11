Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Publicly OBLITERATES David Hogg on Gun Control (Watch)

Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on April 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Lily Tang Williams is an inspiring story for America. She was born to illiterate working-class parents in Sichuan, China in 1964, just two years before Mao Zedong launched the Chinese Cultural Revolution. As a child, she grew up in the poverty that accompanies Communism, not to mention the indoctrination and seeing tens of millions of her fellow Chinese citizens murdered. While in university, she was exposed to the United States Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Even though she worked her way up to a prestigious position as a university law professor in China, the contrast between Communist oppression versus American freedom could not be denied and she fled to the United States, despite speaking very little English. 

Williams spent several years in social work fields (despite her much higher qualifications) but her true calling was always to speak out about the horror of Communism to Americans and to dedicate herself to protecting those freedoms she read about as a student. She has been in politics for many years, first as a prominent libertarian in Colorado and now as a Republican in New Hampshire where she is running for Congress in 2024. 

On Wednesday, the Dartmouth Political Union hosted a debate about gun control between David Hogg and former Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee Spike Cohen. Unbeknownst to Hogg, Cohen brought a special guest with him to the debate, none other than Williams herself.

After about 90 minutes of conversation, Cohen pointed at Williams and invited her to ask a question to the panel. What followed was one of the most brutal murders (figuratively speaking, of course) we have ever witnessed on camera. Watch: 

Wall Street Apes included the full exchange in their tweet: 

[Williams:] Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams. Welcome to my ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism. And under Mao, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold the communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his cultural revolution.

So my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the US, in DC, will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?  

[Hogg:] There's no way I can ever guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical.

[Williams:] Well, then the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns. Never, never. And you should go to China to see how gun control works for dictatorship of CCP”

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
KA-freaking-BOOM.

The only thing that would have made it better would have been an actual mic drop by Williams after she buried all of Hogg's gun-grabbing rhetoric with the best -- and only -- defense the Second Amendment ever needs. The amendment exists SPECIFICALLY to protect the people against tyrannical government. And, as Williams experienced, when you take guns away from citizens, that is what enables the type of tyranny she escaped. 

It was just a magnificent 56 seconds to behold. 

What isn't available in the clip (but you can see it in the full video on YouTube) is Hogg's stammering response to Williams where he tries to pretend he is not advocating for citizens to have their guns taken away (he is and he always has) and then wandering off into an 'election denialism' speech because he can't respond to anything Williams said to him. 

Hogg is notoriously ignorant of the Constitution and has repeatedly called for guns to be illegal, not to mention believing gun rights are granted by the government. 

Hogg, the pride of Harvard, still believes that gun rights are just for hunting and for 'right-wing extremists' to wave in the air while yelling, 'Yeehaw.' He simply does not get it. 

Hogg loves to claim that he 'studied American history for FOUR years' while at Harvard. Maybe he should have taken a world history class too. 

All of that. 

Shout it louder for the people in the back, Lily Tang Williams. 

You don't even have to go all the way back to Mao's China. Much more recently, the Australian government convinced its people to give up their guns. Then, when COVID hit, Australia built internment camps for its own citizens. Those two events are directly connected. 

As much as we all enjoyed watching Williams demolish Hogg and all other gun grabbers, after the event, she was both humble and gracious in her victory. (Those are three words that Hogg has never understood or experienced in his life.)

... but we shook hands at the end respectfully. I urge him to do some research on Mao's Red Guards. I am hoping someday, he will get it.

We appreciate her hopefulness, but we don't think Hogg ever will.

