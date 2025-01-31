Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are Coming Home

We here at Twitchy have told you quite a bit about Tren de Aragua (TdA), the illegal alien Venezuelan gang that's taken over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO and is working in other cities.

It's a direct result of the Biden-Harris administration's open borders policies and refusal to enforce immigration laws.

Donald Trump's administration has been working on deporting criminal illegal aliens since his inauguration, and getting rid of the dangerous, violent TdA is part of that agenda.

Now Richard Grenell is on his way to Venezuela to broker an agreement to send these gang members back to where they came from:

NEW: Per Senior Trump admin official, in a trip coordinated by the White House & State Department, @RichardGrenell is en route to Venezuela to meet with the Maduro regime in an effort to reach an agreement that would see VZ accept US deportations of Tren de Aragua gang members. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 31, 2025

GOOD.

And it's not so much a negotiation as an order:

NEW: A second senior Trump admin official tells me this is not a negotiation or the spawning of a new relationship with Venezuela. Maduro will be told he will take his gang members back, that the US is telling him, not asking him, and that there is no US ambassador to VZ for a… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 31, 2025

We love this.

Venezuela better take their citizens being deported by the U.S. or Trump will embarrass them like he did Colombia. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) January 31, 2025

Trump embarrassed Colombia BIGLY, too.

I hope Mr. Grenell will discuss how and when the Biden Administration made these deals to open the border and what was the quid pro quo. — kath (@Muskadoptme) January 31, 2025

It would be very interesting to learn this.

Finally! An administration that walks the walk pic.twitter.com/koRqLxVcKO — Mr Fox (@KYBourbonDude) January 31, 2025

Yes. What a refreshing change of pace.

There's also zero reason the Biden-Harris administration couldn't have done this. Save for the fact they didn't want to.

Grenell has a history of not asking- ask Merkel. https://t.co/RrzeF8JELw — Dr. Burn the Masks Right Now. (@HStowit) January 31, 2025

You don't ask.

There is no negotiating on this.

TdA are Venezuelans. They are in America illegally, terrorizing American citizens. They're going home now.

Now do the hundreds of thousands Biden paroled in from Venezuela, Nicaragua & Cuba. #OperationReturntoSender https://t.co/y4xdqJDN3x — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 31, 2025

Absolutely shameful Biden pardoned them.