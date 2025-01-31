Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are Coming Home

Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We here at Twitchy have told you quite a bit about Tren de Aragua (TdA), the illegal alien Venezuelan gang that's taken over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO and is working in other cities.

It's a direct result of the Biden-Harris administration's open borders policies and refusal to enforce immigration laws.

Donald Trump's administration has been working on deporting criminal illegal aliens since his inauguration, and getting rid of the dangerous, violent TdA is part of that agenda.

Now Richard Grenell is on his way to Venezuela to broker an agreement to send these gang members back to where they came from:

GOOD.

And it's not so much a negotiation as an order:

We love this.

Trump embarrassed Colombia BIGLY, too.

It would be very interesting to learn this.

Yes. What a refreshing change of pace.

There's also zero reason the Biden-Harris administration couldn't have done this. Save for the fact they didn't want to.

You don't ask. 

There is no negotiating on this.

TdA are Venezuelans. They are in America illegally, terrorizing American citizens. They're going home now.

Absolutely shameful Biden pardoned them.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RICHARD GRENELL VENEZUELA

