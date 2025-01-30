After Phoning It in As Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg Dares Lecture Trump on Leadership

Late last night, a horrific mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and military helicopter at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport killed 67 people.

The Left wasted NO time pointing the fingers at Donald Trump, who is ten days into his administration. They blamed his hiring freeze of air traffic controllers (as if the government could have hired and trained new ATCs in eight days), because that's what they do.

Now former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is mad at Trump for pointing out the failings of the Biden administration, including their love of DEI hiring for high-stakes jobs like ATCs (as Trump did during a press conference today).

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

You were a disaster whose most notable accomplishment is being the first Transportation Secretary to take 4 weeks of paternity leave to practice breastfeeding. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 30, 2025

East Palestine. Sit the f**k down. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) January 30, 2025

Pete acts like we've forgotten all about that, or how about the Biden administration really didn't care about the people ine Ohio.

Trump's been president for 9 days. Your policies of elevating diversity over competency for the last 4 years are at fault and have come home to roost in every aspect of government. Shame on you. — Toilet News Network (@AtlantaDawg) January 30, 2025

This is what Democrats do: they are never to blame for their failures and always get credit when the next administration does well.

Did you meet DEI goals for "severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities"?pic.twitter.com/msaDgo2Pz4 — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) January 30, 2025

Trump was right.

Why won’t you take any accountability Pete?



Because you’d have to acknowledge the deep errors in judgement that were made under your leadership. — Darren Marble (@darrenmarble) January 30, 2025

He wants to run for Senate in Michigan, with eyes on the White House down the road.

So he won't accept responsibility because that'll damage his (already non-existent) presidential aspirations.

Buttigieg saying he “put safety first” is like a bank robber saying he values security.



Under his FAA, standards were lowered, DEI was prioritized, and countless near-misses happened. Now that disaster has struck, he runs from responsibility — Sigerson Bell (@SigersonBell) January 30, 2025

We expected no better from the guy who said bridges are racist, frankly.

From August 2023:



"They were part of an alarming pattern of safety lapses and near misses in the skies and on the runways of the United States, a Times investigation found ... potentially dangerous incidents are occurring far more frequently than almost anyone realizes" https://t.co/E0dcLmKh8j pic.twitter.com/vitR0Vvhf2 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 30, 2025

Here's some more wokeness that was going on at the FAA as well.

I'm not sure the guy who disappeared for months and no one noticed, should be commenting on "leading". https://t.co/tgiFf5M1zP — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) January 30, 2025

Not hiring people like you would be a great start https://t.co/5p3h4IALfW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2025

Is it like Biden would have been woken up to comment on this tragedy? Good lord, I’m not a Trump guy but you Dems are lost. https://t.co/f3aa9nyafR — Lou Reda (@TheLouReda) January 30, 2025

It took Biden a year to go to East Palestine. Maui is still waiting for help. North Carolina didn't get assistance until Trump took office.

The Biden administration sucked, and Pete is mad Trump pointed it out.