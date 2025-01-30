After Phoning It in As Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg Dares Lecture Trump on Leadership

Keith Olbermann Demands Trump in a Straightjacket Before Sunset
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 30, 2025
Twitchy

Late last night, a horrific mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and military helicopter at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport killed 67 people.

The Left wasted NO time pointing the fingers at Donald Trump, who is ten days into his administration. They blamed his hiring freeze of air traffic controllers (as if the government could have hired and trained new ATCs in eight days), because that's what they do.

Now former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is mad at Trump for pointing out the failings of the Biden administration, including their love of DEI hiring for high-stakes jobs like ATCs (as Trump did during a press conference today).

This did not go well for Mayor Pete.

At all.

Priorities.

Pete acts like we've forgotten all about that, or how about the Biden administration really didn't care about the people ine Ohio.

This is what Democrats do: they are never to blame for their failures and always get credit when the next administration does well.

Trump was right.

He wants to run for Senate in Michigan, with eyes on the White House down the road.

So he won't accept responsibility because that'll damage his (already non-existent) presidential aspirations.

We expected no better from the guy who said bridges are racist, frankly.

BUT TRUMP!

Or something.

Let him speak. It does him no favors.

Well, look at that.

Here's some more wokeness that was going on at the FAA as well.

He should not.

Safe from hurt feelings, that is.

A great start.

So lost.

It took Biden a year to go to East Palestine. Maui is still waiting for help. North Carolina didn't get assistance until Trump took office.

The Biden administration sucked, and Pete is mad Trump pointed it out.

