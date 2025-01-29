Midair Collision Reported at Reagan National Airport

A commuter plane approaching Reagan Airport apparently collided with a military helicopter. There is currently a massive response from DC area Fire, EMS, and Police departments.

🚨#BREAKING: A significant emergency response is underway, and a mass casualty has been declared after an American Airlines jet collided with a D.C. Police helicopter in a possible midair collision.



A significant emergency response is underway, and a mass casualty has been declared after an American Airlines jet collided with a D.C. Police helicopter in a possible midair collision.#Washington | #DCCurrently, a significant emergency response is underway in Washington, D.C., as a mass casualty incident has been declared following reports that an American Airlines jet collided with a helicopter in a possible midair collision while landing at Reagan National Airport. Reports indicate that there were 60 people on board the commercial jet that struck the helicopter. One body has been recovered from a rescue boat, though the victims' identities remain unclear. The type of aircraft and the exact number of people on board have not yet been confirmed. Authorities have issued a ground stop for Reagan National Airport, and air traffic is being impacted by the crash in the Potomac River. Emergency teams are on the scene, working to secure the area and recover additional victims

Fox News reports that American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kanas, struck a military Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. It is not known how many people were onboard the flight. All flights at Reagan have been grounded, and incoming flights have been diverted to Dulles Airport.

Reagan Airport (DCA) on a ground stop due to a “small plane” crashing into the Potomac, according to reports.



Unclear how “small” the airplane is or what type. pic.twitter.com/5UXUJEfyrD — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) January 30, 2025

DC police are reporting that rescue efforts are underway, including a number of boats searching for victims in the Potomac River.

There have been no confirmed reports on the number of casualties, but American Airlines has reported that 60 passengers were scheduled to be on Flight 5342. There has been no word on the helicopter's crew.

Police scanner 10:04 pm on DCA crash: Eight victims have been pulled from the river by boat. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

Police scanner: “We have one person in the air frame still” after DCA crash — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

NBC News reports that as many as 4 people have been pulled from the river. The condition of those victims is not yet known.

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

The NTSB has announced that they will be leading the investigation into the crash.

We will update this developing story as details become available.