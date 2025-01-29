Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...
VIP
Woman Posts Her Panic Attack When Learning Her SNAP Benefits Are 'Frozen'
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on...
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer
DoE to Investigate School District for Turning Girls' Restrooms Into All-Gender Restrooms
Gold Bars Land Bob Menendez Behind Bars: Former Dem Senator Sentenced to Federal...
'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing
VIP
President Trump's Boldest Move Yet ... Defunding NGOs to Protect National Interests
PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real...

Midair Collision Reported at Reagan National Airport

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  11:10 PM on January 29, 2025
Townhall Media

A commuter plane approaching Reagan Airport apparently collided with a military helicopter. There is currently a massive response from DC area Fire, EMS, and Police departments.

Advertisement

The entire post:

A significant emergency response is underway, and a mass casualty has been declared after an American Airlines jet collided with a D.C. Police helicopter in a possible midair collision.#Washington | #DCCurrently, a significant emergency response is underway in Washington, D.C., as a mass casualty incident has been declared following reports that an American Airlines jet collided with a helicopter in a possible midair collision while landing at Reagan National Airport. Reports indicate that there were 60 people on board the commercial jet that struck the helicopter. One body has been recovered from a rescue boat, though the victims' identities remain unclear. The type of aircraft and the exact number of people on board have not yet been confirmed. Authorities have issued a ground stop for Reagan National Airport, and air traffic is being impacted by the crash in the Potomac River. Emergency teams are on the scene, working to secure the area and recover additional victims

Recommended

Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Advertisement

 Fox News reports that American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kanas, struck a military Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. It is not known how many people were onboard the flight. All flights at Reagan have been grounded, and incoming flights have been diverted to Dulles Airport.

DC police are reporting that rescue efforts are underway, including a number of boats searching for victims in the Potomac River.

There have been no confirmed reports on the number of casualties, but American Airlines has reported that 60 passengers were scheduled to be on Flight 5342. There has been no word on the helicopter's crew.

Advertisement

NBC News reports that as many as 4 people have been pulled from the river. The condition of those victims is not yet known.

The NTSB has announced that they will be leading the investigation into the crash.

We will update this developing story as details become available.

Tags: ARLINGTON FAA FIREFIGHTERS FOX NEWS MILITARY NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presidency
Warren Squire
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time
Warren Squire
PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real DOOZY
Grateful Calvin
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Brett T.
Woman Posts Her Panic Attack When Learning Her SNAP Benefits Are 'Frozen'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision Warren Squire
Advertisement