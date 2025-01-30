STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated ALL Our Infrastructure

With everything else going on in the world right now, we don't want this story to go unnoticed, because it's important. And kinda scary.

This is why it's vital the Senate confirm Kash Patel as the head of the FBI as quickly as possible to clean up this mess and fix the problems plaguing the Bureau.

Watch former FBI Director Chris Wray admit the Chinese are all up in our infrastructure.

Resigning FBI Director Chris Wray tells 60 Minutes the Chinese have infiltrated our water treatment plants, our transportation systems, our energy sector, electric grid, natural gas pipelines. pic.twitter.com/PmrQ6joKIj — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) January 30, 2025

That's bad. Really bad.

Wasn't it your job, Wray, to prevent that or uproot it when you find it? What the hell do you at the FBI do all day besides hassle parents at school board meetings?



The bar for DC performance is so low, I'd expect more from a $700 billion dollar a year outfit. This will put… — Brian Lawrence (@BLawrence70) January 30, 2025

Seriously.

How are they just saying this out loud NOW?

This writer -- a woman in Wisconsin with degrees in English and Nursing -- sounded the alarm on Chinese nationals crossing our border ages ago.

How did the FBI Director drop the ball on this?!

He acts like he is just a bystander watching things unfold and reporting to the media. Instead of being the guy who could have DONE something about it. — BiscuitFella (@BiscuitFella) January 30, 2025

Truly.

So they did all this under his watchful eye? — MontifromMN (@montividas) January 30, 2025

YUP.

Right under his nose.

Well then, Thank God he cracked down on praying grannies and parents attending school board meetings! That will show those dastardly Chinese spies! — Arthur Welling (@Carteach0) January 30, 2025

We're sure the Chinese spies are quaking in their boots.

Not.

And it was while his party ran the show. They allowed it. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) January 30, 2025

Yes, they did.

Which shows how totally ineffective he was at the head of the FBI. https://t.co/B4TaqBTmy9 — Dave (@Daves_Grill) January 30, 2025

And the Left wanted Wray to stay on board in this administration.

No, thank you.

So in other words… he’s a miserable failure https://t.co/QyJfmm8bNw — Justpeachy1010 (@Justpeachy10101) January 30, 2025

He's admitting it on national television.

Ok, so why wasn't he doing something about it instead of going after parents of school age kids who were speaking up? https://t.co/cUdnZRo72d — Marsha Hill (@marsha13634) January 30, 2025

We all know why.