STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated ALL Our Infrastructure

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With everything else going on in the world right now, we don't want this story to go unnoticed, because it's important. And kinda scary.

This is why it's vital the Senate confirm Kash Patel as the head of the FBI as quickly as possible to clean up this mess and fix the problems plaguing the Bureau.

Watch former FBI Director Chris Wray admit the Chinese are all up in our infrastructure.

That's bad. Really bad.

Seriously. 

How are they just saying this out loud NOW?

This writer -- a woman in Wisconsin with degrees in English and Nursing -- sounded the alarm on Chinese nationals crossing our border ages ago.

How did the FBI Director drop the ball on this?!

Truly.

YUP. 

Right under his nose.

We're sure the Chinese spies are quaking in their boots.

Not.

Yes, they did.

And the Left wanted Wray to stay on board in this administration.

No, thank you.

He's admitting it on national television.

We all know why.

