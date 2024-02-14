Why Use Spy Balloons? 269 Chinese Nationals Crossed US Border Yesterday, Joining Thousands Already Here

The border is a top issue for many voters in crucial swing states, and rightly so.

We should all be alarmed by the news that not only are people from South and Latin America crossing, but a significan number of Chinese nationals are also taking advantage of the porous souther border:

Advertisement

JUST IN - 269 Chinese nationals crossed illegally into the United States just yesterday, and border patrol encountered more than 20,000 from China so far in FY'24 — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 13, 2024

Just incredible numbers.

And, frankly, scary.

NEW: Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 269 Chinese nationals who crossed illegally yesterday.

More than 20,000 Chinese nationals have now been encountered by CBP in FY’24 so far. For perspective, there were only 450 Chinese encountered in all of FY’21. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

A massive increase.

Can't imagine why.

🚨BREAKING: A total of 269 Chinese nationals illegally entered the United States just yesterday, with border patrol reporting encounters with over 20,000 individuals from China in the current fiscal year '24, according to Fox News.



More than 24,000 Chinese migrants crossed US… pic.twitter.com/BAZIBuCJNy — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2024

Look at that graph.

Why? What is their purpose for coming here? Most are young military age men. Doesn't that concern ANYBODY? — Debbie B (@ldbowman84) February 13, 2024

It doesn't seem to concern anyone who can do anything about it.

Invasion. Purposeful Ignorance.



Mayorkas has failed. Biden has failed.



Senate Republicans have failed.



Brace for what's coming. https://t.co/9I0QOa0mFr — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 14, 2024

Get ready.

The Senate passed $8B in URGENT aid to Taiwan to defend itself from China



What about us? https://t.co/9I0QOa0mFr — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 14, 2024

We don't matter, apparently.

Communist China is infiltrating our country through Joe Biden’s open border.



Why does this president continue to ignore the fact that our adversaries are walking into our country every single day? https://t.co/Hoofw18JWp — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 13, 2024

He doesn't know what day it is, and no one in his administration wants to do anything about the border save blame Republicans for it.

So many things.

Should we Americans be concerned with the Chinese invasion? More than 20K illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. through Mexico in 6 weeks is concerning, to say the least. https://t.co/U3bLxmpHcc — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 13, 2024

That's an army.

We need to stop calling it "the border crisis." It's not a crisis anymore, it's a full-on invasion, it meets the constitutional definition of an invasion, and it's being aided and abetted by elements inside our own government. https://t.co/iKEOdeHggC — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

Glad they impeached Mayorkas yesterday.

269



Yesterday 269 Chinese nationals illegally crossed into the U.S. yesterday at just one spot. That’s over 20,000 YTD illegal crossings by Chinese nationals just in 2024



The CCP keeps track of all its nationals. The #BidenBorderCrsis has so many levels of bad news. See 👇 https://t.co/r6kVvzVO4V — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) February 14, 2024

Those nationals got to the border somehow; probably with the full knowledge and backing of the Chinese government.

If labeling 10,000 Russians entering Ukraine as an invasion, what term would you use for these 20,000 Chinese crossing our border? — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) February 13, 2024

Also an invasion, if we're honest.

300 Chinese illegals in one day. 20,000 so far this year. So far.



Twenty thousand Chinese nationals in less than a month and a half.



This continued planned invasion is a national emergency. https://t.co/0YEUMRZCiW — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 14, 2024

It is a national emergency.

Biden could shut the border down today and stop this. But he won't.

When is our Government going to start taking this seriously? https://t.co/ggR3Hm3RNi — GH HILL (@GHHILL1911) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

If they aren't taking it seriously now, and never have been, we're not optimistic they will in the future.

Red Dawn was a good movie, not really looking for it to become a reality! https://t.co/2BoQWJQFqA — Bryan Horsey 🪓 (@bryanhorsey) February 13, 2024

Neither are we.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!