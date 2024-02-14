Where Is the Pope? As Catholic Church in Nicaragua Faces Persecution, Vatican Calls...
Why Use Spy Balloons? 269 Chinese Nationals Crossed US Border Yesterday, Joining Thousands Already Here

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The border is a top issue for many voters in crucial swing states, and rightly so.

We should all be alarmed by the news that not only are people from South and Latin America crossing, but a significan number of Chinese nationals are also taking advantage of the porous souther border:

Just incredible numbers.

And, frankly, scary.

A massive increase.

Can't imagine why.

Look at that graph.

It doesn't seem to concern anyone who can do anything about it.

Get ready.

We don't matter, apparently.

He doesn't know what day it is, and no one in his administration wants to do anything about the border save blame Republicans for it.

So many things.

That's an army.

Glad they impeached Mayorkas yesterday.

Those nationals got to the border somehow; probably with the full knowledge and backing of the Chinese government.

Also an invasion, if we're honest.

It is a national emergency.

Biden could shut the border down today and stop this. But he won't.

If they aren't taking it seriously now, and never have been, we're not optimistic they will in the future.

Neither are we.

