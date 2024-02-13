Liberals Say SCOTUS Is on Thin Ice Getting Involved in Trump's Immunity Case
Palestinians Recall ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Hostage Rescue

House of Reps FINALLY Holds Somebody in the Biden Admin Accountable via Impeachment

Doug P.  |  10:10 PM on February 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

On the second vote for the impeachment of President Biden's top agent for keeping the border open to illegal immigration, the House of Representatives has impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

Good.

What's a shame is that the vote was even that close. Mayorkas has been a disaster and all by Biden's direction:

Come on, Senate, do your job (we're not holding our breath):

The Department of Homeland Security under Mayorkas' leadership has become a total joke, and not the "ha ha" kind. 

Well, we can only hope so, right?

Biden's the president who is guilty of dereliction of duty when it comes to national security. so yes, that would be more meaningful.

There are certainly many legitimate reasons to impeach Biden. Will that ever happen?

Oh, the MSM will have a spin at the ready (because by morning the DNC will have sent it in).

