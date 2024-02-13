House of Reps FINALLY Holds Somebody in the Biden Admin Accountable via Impeachment

On the second vote for the impeachment of President Biden's top agent for keeping the border open to illegal immigration, the House of Representatives has impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

BREAKING: The House has voted to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He is now the first Cabinet Secretary to be impeached since 1876.

Vote passes 214-213, following a failed vote last week. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 14, 2024

Good.

BREAKING: House votes to impeach Mayorkas!



Excellent!



Mayorkas has arguably done more destruction to this country than anyone else in public office.



Bye! pic.twitter.com/C44cx3r0pO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

What's a shame is that the vote was even that close. Mayorkas has been a disaster and all by Biden's direction:

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has officially been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives over his "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust." pic.twitter.com/63mUmdXwPj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

Come on, Senate, do your job (we're not holding our breath):

The Department of Homeland Security under Mayorkas' leadership has become a total joke, and not the "ha ha" kind.

I couldn’t have happened to a more arrogant liar… — Don Carter (@d1carter) February 14, 2024

There are consequences for aiding and abetting the invasion of the United States of America.



For @AliMayorkas, it’s impeachment.



For @JoeBiden, @RubenGallego, and @kyrstensinema, it's the end of their political careers. https://t.co/699eqV919o — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 14, 2024

Well, we can only hope so, right?

Impeaching Biden would be more meaningful…imo https://t.co/r0UID7fQj7 — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) February 14, 2024

Biden's the president who is guilty of dereliction of duty when it comes to national security. so yes, that would be more meaningful.

There are certainly many legitimate reasons to impeach Biden. Will that ever happen?

The final grew a pair!



Don’t stop fighting!! — bbstacker - 🇺🇸 (@CrankitLoud) February 14, 2024

Can’t wait to hear how MSM tries to sell this. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@rustypeter) February 14, 2024

Oh, the MSM will have a spin at the ready (because by morning the DNC will have sent it in).

***

