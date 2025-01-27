She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is a Winning Argument

It's only been a week since Donald Trump was inaugurated and so much stuff has happened it seems like a month has passed.

Yesterday was a masterclass in dealing with foreign nations, after Colombia tried to FA and FO -- BIG TIME.

Advertisement

But the Left seem to have missed the FO part and how President Petro bent the knee to Trump in less than an hour. They're trying to warn Americans we're going to pay more for things from Colombia, like coffee and flowers.

Most of the flowers imported into the US, come from Colombia.



Happy Valentine’s Day, America. 🌹 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 26, 2025

This is such a false choice: continue allowing murderers, rapists, and violent gang members into the nation (to the tune of hundreds of billions per year) or pay a little more for flowers and coffee?

The math favors the latter.

Imagine saying something this stupid to Laken Riley’s family. This tweet represents the mind rot that directly led to her being taken. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 27, 2025

Laken Riley will never get flowers on Valentine's Day, because an illegal immigrant murdered her.

“Flowers or criminals, it’s both or neither.” — Anna Navarro-Ozempic



“Neither” — America — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 26, 2025

Amen.

No one cares. Guess what I would not trade the safety of the United States of America for some cheaper flowers.



You are a disgrace of a human being. You literally root for America to fail, and as such, it blows my mind that people actually listen to you.



This demonic obsession… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 26, 2025

Their priorities are so out of whack.

Flowers?! Seriously? You prefer keeping criminal illegals because “muh flowers”?!



Good lord you are a buffoon. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 26, 2025

A huge buffoon.

If deporting murderers and rapists means that we have to import flowers from somewhere else, I guess we'll deal with it. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2025

We'll manage just fine.

This is a really stupid post https://t.co/4I2uATpsaN — Jodi (@APLMom) January 26, 2025

Yes it is.

Think of how arrogant you have to be to assume that people care more about flowers being a bit more expensive than allowing murderers and rapists to remain in your country illegally https://t.co/ywBKOl2IWo — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 27, 2025

She's so arrogant.

If getting rid of violent criminals means it’s harder to find flowers (it won’t be) then that’s a perfectly acceptable trade-off. These people are dumb as hell. https://t.co/VeB7S4RF0A — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 26, 2025

Very dumb.

oh this b**ch hit a nerve......



you know what else is from Colombia? me, and my family, and we busted our asses to live here legally. you know what that means? that means we loved this country from the first day, and every day in between.



being a US citizen is a privilege, ho https://t.co/RkvIIweWu5 — Ally (@avoidingfreaks) January 26, 2025

Advertisement

Thank you.

This is also insulting to the Colombians and others who came here legally.

Oh no, not flowers! I guess we’ll just have to keep the murderers, they got us by the flowers. https://t.co/WDxPrLIVIm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 26, 2025

Really painted us into a corner there.

Not.

Leftist women:



"I care more about my Valentine's day flowers more than the safety of my country" https://t.co/2uNLGfEZ1e — Retarded Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 27, 2025

Sums it up.