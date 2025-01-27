Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is a Winning Argument

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

It's only been a week since Donald Trump was inaugurated and so much stuff has happened it seems like a month has passed.

Yesterday was a masterclass in dealing with foreign nations, after Colombia tried to FA and FO -- BIG TIME.

But the Left seem to have missed the FO part and how President Petro bent the knee to Trump in less than an hour. They're trying to warn Americans we're going to pay more for things from Colombia, like coffee and flowers.

This is such a false choice: continue allowing murderers, rapists, and violent gang members into the nation (to the tune of hundreds of billions per year) or pay a little more for flowers and coffee?

The math favors the latter.

Laken Riley will never get flowers on Valentine's Day, because an illegal immigrant murdered her.

Amen.

Their priorities are so out of whack.

A huge buffoon.

We'll manage just fine.

Yes it is.

She's so arrogant.

Very dumb.

Thank you.

This is also insulting to the Colombians and others who came here legally.

Really painted us into a corner there.

Not.

Sums it up.

