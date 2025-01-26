Trump WINS! Colombian President Does an ABOUT FACE on Accepting Their Illegal Immigrants

Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:15 PM on January 26, 2025
Twitchy

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

This is just so perfect.

Not too long ago, we told you President Donald Trump dropped the HAMMER on Colombia after their president, Gustavo Petro, refused flights full of Colombian nationals being deported from the U.S.

Those sanctions include a 25% tariff, travel bans and visa revocations, and enhanced customs and borders inspections.

And they got results, according to CNN:

Promises made, promises kept.

It's so lovely.

How quickly the tables turned.

This is leadership.

And here it is from the Colombian government itself:

Amazing.

All the winning.

It sure is.

