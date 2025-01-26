Trump WINS! Colombian President Does an ABOUT FACE on Accepting Their Illegal Immigrants

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

This is just so perfect.

Not too long ago, we told you President Donald Trump dropped the HAMMER on Colombia after their president, Gustavo Petro, refused flights full of Colombian nationals being deported from the U.S.

Those sanctions include a 25% tariff, travel bans and visa revocations, and enhanced customs and borders inspections.

And they got results, according to CNN:

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Colombia now offers its own presidential plane to take illegal alien deportees from the USA - CNN



Trump had announced economic and diplomatic retaliation after Colombia refused to take them. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2025

Promises made, promises kept.

Before Democrats could even cry about Trump's tariffs, the Colombians caved.



I CANNOT TAKE ALL OF THIS WINNING! — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) January 26, 2025

It's so lovely.

This is what strong leadership looks like.



This took all of 1 whole hour lol — GILES (@gilescollecting) January 26, 2025

How quickly the tables turned.

Well. Well. Well.



That took less than an hour on a Sunday.



Trump is Making America GREAT again! — Dabney (@DabneyPorte) January 26, 2025

This is leadership.

And here it is from the Colombian government itself:

Well, there it is.



Colombia caves to Trump - will take the illegal migrants back.



After Trump threatens tariffs and other sanctions.



Trump is such a masterclass. He said in 2024 - tariffs are not just an economic tool, but a diplomatic tool. They can be leveraged. We are… pic.twitter.com/J21mplmYVP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2025

Amazing.

"Sir, please, sir, we can't take all this winning sir, this is too much winning, sir." @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/9hE7XkbUTT — Garse Janacek (@JanacekGarse) January 26, 2025

All the winning.

Negotiating with a bazooka is always a winning strategy. https://t.co/EntI4PSxM2 — Wampum Mining LLC 🇺🇸 (@WampumMining) January 26, 2025

It sure is.