Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 23, 2025

Because they've learned nothing, the Left has spent the better part of this week screaming that Elon Musk is a Nazi. Why? Because as we told you here and here, Musk made an awkward hand gesture at the post-inauguration rally in the Capital One Arena outside D.C.

It was not a Nazi salute, but the Left have nothing in the face of a Republican White House and Congress, so they're going back to the old bag of tricks.

But for one (now former) Milwaukee meteorologist, going all-in on the Nazi name calling cost her her job:

More from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station one day after she criticized Elon Musk on social media for his straight-arm gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute.

Staffers at WDJT-TV (Channel 58) were alerted by email on Wednesday that meteorologist Sam Kuffel had left the station. Her biography and picture had been removed from Channel 58 website by Wednesday afternoon.

"Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58," said the staff memo from news director Jessie Garcia that was obtained by the Journal Sentinel. "A search for a replacement is underway."

A spokeswoman for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed via email late Wednesday that Kuffel was no longer with Channel 58. But the spokeswoman said she couldn't comment further because this was a personnel issue.

The story was broken by conservative Milwaukee radio host Dan O'Donnell:

On one hand, you hate to see someone lose their job.

On the other hand, the Left spent years forcing cancel culture on the rest of us and it's clearly a pathetic lie that what Musk did was a Nazi salue.

So consequences it is.

And for making the station look bad.

We agree with this.

Exactly this.

CNN learned this lesson the hard way. And CBS58 doesn't have nearly the money or clout CNN does.

Also a fair question to ask.

There are a lot of supporters, however:

And others were mad at the station:

Media. Aren't. Activists.

We are not.

Anywho, back to sanity.

Or risk a massive lawsuit.

And if she violated that contract, it sucks, but it is what it is.

Tags: ELON MUSK MILWAUKEE NAZI NEWS

