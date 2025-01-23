Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram

Because they've learned nothing, the Left has spent the better part of this week screaming that Elon Musk is a Nazi. Why? Because as we told you here and here, Musk made an awkward hand gesture at the post-inauguration rally in the Capital One Arena outside D.C.

It was not a Nazi salute, but the Left have nothing in the face of a Republican White House and Congress, so they're going back to the old bag of tricks.

But for one (now former) Milwaukee meteorologist, going all-in on the Nazi name calling cost her her job:

Sam Kuffel, a meteorologist for @CBS58, has reportedly been fired for criticizing Elon Musk’s arm gesture on her personal social media account. pic.twitter.com/dnhNGToTBr — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 22, 2025

More from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station one day after she criticized Elon Musk on social media for his straight-arm gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute. Staffers at WDJT-TV (Channel 58) were alerted by email on Wednesday that meteorologist Sam Kuffel had left the station. Her biography and picture had been removed from Channel 58 website by Wednesday afternoon. "Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58," said the staff memo from news director Jessie Garcia that was obtained by the Journal Sentinel. "A search for a replacement is underway." A spokeswoman for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed via email late Wednesday that Kuffel was no longer with Channel 58. But the spokeswoman said she couldn't comment further because this was a personnel issue.

The story was broken by conservative Milwaukee radio host Dan O'Donnell:

EXCLUSIVE: @CBS58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel makes a pair of vulgar Instagram posts while spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute during yesterday's Presidential Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/C9qzSNg4J4 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 21, 2025

On one hand, you hate to see someone lose their job.

On the other hand, the Left spent years forcing cancel culture on the rest of us and it's clearly a pathetic lie that what Musk did was a Nazi salue.

So consequences it is.

You mean for lying? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) January 23, 2025

And for making the station look bad.

Good. More journalism, less activism. — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 23, 2025

We agree with this.

She represents the organization and if she's gonna spread lies publicly that hurts their organization they have that right.



The last thing they want is to be sued for defamation because their employee was knowingly spreading propaganda. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 23, 2025

Exactly this.

CNN learned this lesson the hard way. And CBS58 doesn't have nearly the money or clout CNN does.

What did she have to say about this arm gesture? pic.twitter.com/oYT9s6jdVK — Ken Cook (@KenCook_KC) January 23, 2025

Also a fair question to ask.

There are a lot of supporters, however:

I was still working at CBS 58 when Sam was first hired. From Day 1, she treated everyone with kindness. Her passion for meteorology made it clear she deserved a long career in TV and she quickly become a viewer favorite. Weigel Broadcasting just made a massive mistake. https://t.co/XB5rzh1BZW — Johnny barks (@Johnny_Barks) January 23, 2025

And others were mad at the station:

The media ownership isn’t failing. They’re making choices. They want fascism for ratings. They know exactly what they’re doing and they won’t stop. https://t.co/aOtWZHw8W5 — Clarissa Rocco (@clarissamrocco) January 23, 2025

Media. Aren't. Activists.

The mask has been removed. We are now in a fascist oligarchy. https://t.co/Yx47fPQdZq — Hussy Van 🚐 (@hussy_van) January 23, 2025

We are not.

Anywho, back to sanity.

You should be fired for defamation. https://t.co/cRRqjggsAc — Reseth (@ResethO) January 23, 2025

Or risk a massive lawsuit.

Major media outlets usually have clauses in employment contracts that cover such things because private citizen or not, working for said media outlet in a public-facing capacity means many will interpret a private view as one held by the entity.



Sorry. https://t.co/AozgwOlN2v — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) January 23, 2025

And if she violated that contract, it sucks, but it is what it is.