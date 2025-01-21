Sure, Jan! 'Historian of Fascism' Says Elon Musk's Rally Gesture Was Belligerent Nazi Salute

We weren't even 24 hours into the new Donald Trump administration and the first media hoax of his term was making the rounds on social media. The target of this attack was not Trump, surprisingly, but Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Why? Because while speaking to a crowd at the Capital One Arena before the Trump Inauguration Rally, Elon Musk made a gesture that Lefties all pounced on, calling it a Nazi salute.

Narrator: it was not a Nazi salute.

But the Left doesn't care about facts or reality, so they're running with this.

Including 'fascism historian' Ruth Ben-Ghiat. We've told you about her before: she's actually a professor of history and Italian at NYU who brands herself an 'expert' in fascism. Conveniently, she only sees fascism in things that are to the right of Stalin. Like bath soap.

She's here to tell us Elon's hand gesture was not only a Nazi salute, but a belligerent one.

Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute - and a very belligerent one too https://t.co/PB9sFCVJGA — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 20, 2025

That's why they lost. And they've learned nothing.

Here's what an actual Nazi salute looks like, Ruthie:

Allow me to shed some light on the difference

Note that in the actual nazi salute the arm simply rises whereas Musk puts his hand to his heart and throws it to the crowd pic.twitter.com/VEF7mUNJCs — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 21, 2025

X users absolutely dragged this 'expert' for her idiocy.

That wooshing sound you heard was whatever was left of your credibility flying away. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) January 20, 2025

She had credibility?

Yes, Nazis we’re famous for saying my heart goes out to you, this was mainly what they were known for pic.twitter.com/M56X89AMrm — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 20, 2025

That was their official slogan, wasn't it?

Oh, wait. No.

Thank you.



So anybody else with me in just ending the humanities altogether? 'Cause if this is their best, we can just get rid of them and sign everybody up for calculus. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 20, 2025

This writer has a degree in English. End the humanities.

Historian of morons here. Ruth is a moron, and a very belligerent one at that. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2025

No lies detected.

Shocking so many Democrats are Nazis. pic.twitter.com/tEdrCiwr9o — BG Burton (Atheseus) (@QuantumMagick) January 21, 2025

So shocking.

Ma’am, I’ve studied history a bit too, but I will bow to your expertise. What is your fellow democrat David Hogg doing here? pic.twitter.com/NAKotU3LgX — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) January 21, 2025

Sure looks like a belligerent Nazi salute too.

Why is that (D)ifferent, Ruth?

Advertisement

Never change.

Oh look at that.

More proof our academic class is composed mainly of over educated fools — Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) January 21, 2025

Yep.

What do you make of this, prof? https://t.co/ioJH265Jmr pic.twitter.com/FiBp2bzCH0 — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) January 20, 2025

We notice she hasn't answered these questions.

This has everything. The condescension, the cutesy casual verbiage, the credentialism in service of made up stuff, the credibility destroyed. Keep it up, I guess. https://t.co/MZrPYQ3CiF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 21, 2025

Ruthie's doing great.

Historian of clown tweets here. That was a clown tweet - and a very buffoonish one too. https://t.co/4Tdk8Yfe7V — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) January 21, 2025

She's nothing but a buffoon.