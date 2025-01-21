Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Sure, Jan! 'Historian of Fascism' Says Elon Musk's Rally Gesture Was Belligerent Nazi Salute

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitter

We weren't even 24 hours into the new Donald Trump administration and the first media hoax of his term was making the rounds on social media. The target of this attack was not Trump, surprisingly, but Elon Musk.

Why? Because while speaking to a crowd at the Capital One Arena before the Trump Inauguration Rally, Elon Musk made a gesture that Lefties all pounced on, calling it a Nazi salute.

Narrator: it was not a Nazi salute.

But the Left doesn't care about facts or reality, so they're running with this.

Including 'fascism historian' Ruth Ben-Ghiat. We've told you about her before: she's actually a professor of history and Italian at NYU who brands herself an 'expert' in fascism. Conveniently, she only sees fascism in things that are to the right of Stalin. Like bath soap.

She's here to tell us Elon's hand gesture was not only a Nazi salute, but a belligerent one.

That's why they lost. And they've learned nothing.

Here's what an actual Nazi salute looks like, Ruthie:

X users absolutely dragged this 'expert' for her idiocy.

She had credibility?

That was their official slogan, wasn't it?

Oh, wait. No.

This writer has a degree in English. End the humanities.

No lies detected.

So shocking.

Sure looks like a belligerent Nazi salute too.

Why is that (D)ifferent, Ruth?

Never change.

Oh look at that.

Yep.

We notice she hasn't answered these questions.

Ruthie's doing great.

She's nothing but a buffoon.

