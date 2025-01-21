Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from...
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox...
VIP
I am a Conservative Who Supports Rule of Law and Trump's January 6...
So Science-y! Contrasting WaPo Headlines Show What a Joke Climate Reporting Actually Is
President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service
Jennifer Rubin's 'Contrarian' Election Day Humor Column Is About As Funny As a...
This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its...
Desperately Pathetic Media Reduced to Picking on Vance CHILDREN at Inauguration
VIP
Once a 'Richard,' Always a 'Richard': Dick Durbin Brags About Voting Against Laken...
No President Has Ever Done What Trump Just Did on His First Day
The New Yorker Proves It's Still in the Denial Stage of Grief, Lamenting...
GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump...
HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?!...

HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her via Her New Website

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Yesterday was a great day for America, but had to be a rough day for Kamala Harris. She had to stand there and watch Donald Trump take the oath of office before she hopped on a plane and headed to L.A. to hand out food to wildfire-ravaged communities.

Advertisement

After her not-surprising election defeat, Democrats have speculated what Kamala's political future holds. Another fun for POTUS? A run for governor of California?

Either way, Kamala is really hoping we stay connected with her at her website:

Yeah, no. We're gonna have to pass on that.

Yes, she did.

Bye.

The WHOLE time.

Even Democratic primary voters didn't like her. She dropped out in 2020 -- before Iowa.

And she wouldn't have been the nominee if the Democrats held a primary after ousting Joe Biden.

Ha!

Perfect.

Recommended

Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from the Trumps and Vances
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes she did.

We're good.

Amen.

Don't let the door hit ya!

Nope.

A national nightmare that's finally over.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Well done.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS WEBSITE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from the Trumps and Vances
justmindy
Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Donation Idea
Amy Curtis
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox News to Whine About What He Sees
Amy Curtis
This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity
Aaron Walker
W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from the Trumps and Vances justmindy
Advertisement