HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her via Her New Website

Yesterday was a great day for America, but had to be a rough day for Kamala Harris. She had to stand there and watch Donald Trump take the oath of office before she hopped on a plane and headed to L.A. to hand out food to wildfire-ravaged communities.

After her not-surprising election defeat, Democrats have speculated what Kamala's political future holds. Another fun for POTUS? A run for governor of California?

Either way, Kamala is really hoping we stay connected with her at her website:

It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your Vice President. Stay connected with me at https://t.co/c9mtidhoc8. pic.twitter.com/WwUMm6WmMP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2025

Yeah, no. We're gonna have to pass on that.

You served ZERO people in Western North Carolina.



Zero.



There are people waiting in lines MILES LONG waiting for propane because YOU FAILED THEM. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 21, 2025

Yes, she did.

Bye.

We hated you the whole time. — Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@LibTearCreator1) January 20, 2025

The WHOLE time.

Even Democratic primary voters didn't like her. She dropped out in 2020 -- before Iowa.

And she wouldn't have been the nominee if the Democrats held a primary after ousting Joe Biden.

Ha!

Perfect.

You lost to a garbage truck driver who had a part-time stint at McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/94PzFo3Q3e — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 21, 2025

Yes she did.

Tbh probably won’t. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 20, 2025

We're good.

We are now unburdened in what could have been your presidency. Thank god. — TMK (@TheMagaKing2_0) January 20, 2025

Amen.

Don't let the door hit ya!

Still never figured out how to salute, huh? https://t.co/JDZS9PqLHK — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 21, 2025

Nope.

It’s was not an honor for us Americans. It was a nightmare. https://t.co/M0izNeHhR1 — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 20, 2025

A national nightmare that's finally over.

Day 1 of Trump presidency and he's already thrown a black woman out of her government housing. https://t.co/OByERxqn5x — Dan Clarke (@danclarkie) January 21, 2025

Aaaaand we're dead.

Well done.