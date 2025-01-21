HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her via Her New Website

Yesterday was a great day for America, but had to be a rough day for Kamala Harris. She had to stand there and watch Donald Trump take the oath of office before she hopped on a plane and headed to L.A. to hand out food to wildfire-ravaged communities.
After her not-surprising election defeat, Democrats have speculated what Kamala's political future holds. Another fun for POTUS? A run for governor of California?
Either way, Kamala is really hoping we stay connected with her at her website:
It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your Vice President. Stay connected with me at https://t.co/c9mtidhoc8. pic.twitter.com/WwUMm6WmMP— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2025
Yeah, no. We're gonna have to pass on that.
You served ZERO people in Western North Carolina.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 21, 2025
Zero.
There are people waiting in lines MILES LONG waiting for propane because YOU FAILED THEM.
Yes, she did.
We will not. Bye! pic.twitter.com/K5HHsTFC4G— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 21, 2025
Bye.
We hated you the whole time.— Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@LibTearCreator1) January 20, 2025
The WHOLE time.
Even Democratic primary voters didn't like her. She dropped out in 2020 -- before Iowa.
And she wouldn't have been the nominee if the Democrats held a primary after ousting Joe Biden.
January 20, 2025
Ha!
Perfect.
You lost to a garbage truck driver who had a part-time stint at McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/94PzFo3Q3e— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 21, 2025
Yes she did.
Tbh probably won’t.— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 20, 2025
We're good.
We are now unburdened in what could have been your presidency. Thank god.— TMK (@TheMagaKing2_0) January 20, 2025
Amen.
Nope. Not gonna happen.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2025
Buh-bye. https://t.co/imUSlj9HkH
Don't let the door hit ya!
Still never figured out how to salute, huh? https://t.co/JDZS9PqLHK— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 21, 2025
Nope.
It’s was not an honor for us Americans. It was a nightmare. https://t.co/M0izNeHhR1— Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 20, 2025
A national nightmare that's finally over.
Day 1 of Trump presidency and he's already thrown a black woman out of her government housing. https://t.co/OByERxqn5x— Dan Clarke (@danclarkie) January 21, 2025
Aaaaand we're dead.
Well done.
