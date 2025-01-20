Enjoy Retirement! After Leaving Office, Kamala Harris Flying to L.A. to Help Hand Out Food to Community

Kamala Harris is no longer Vice President of the United States.
Hallelujah.
We're glad to see she's handling her retirement well by finding things to occupy her time:
New on @MSNBC: Vice President Harris will fly back to Los Angeles today with an all-female U.S. Air Force crew — the first time an all-female crew has operated a C-33.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2025
Upon landing, Harris will visit a local fire station and then distribute food to community members impacted by…
Please, please, please let there be video of this.
She did so well handing out toiletries to people in North Carolina.
Not.
In reality… pic.twitter.com/iTNaokQm8y— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 20, 2025
Probably.
Powerful.— JWF (@JammieWF) January 20, 2025
Then they'll carry her drunk ass off the plane.
Heh.
Like this writer said, please let there be video of this.
>the first time an all-female crew— Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) January 20, 2025
God Bless our women in the Air Force
But these "first time" gestures would have been a daily occurrences with a Harris presidency
This is also part of why Kamala lost.
People don't care what their flight crew looks like. They care that they can take off, fly, and land the plane safely.
They’re gonna blame trump if that thing crashes because they’re trying to pull the women card— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) January 20, 2025
Of course.
Recommended
They'll blame Trump for everything.
https://t.co/v3DLs0kzZo pic.twitter.com/55YLZ2lH1O— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 20, 2025
Dude.
https://t.co/w3uUzWnDYa pic.twitter.com/UGbqp7xYoS— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) January 20, 2025
Laughed out loud.
Certainly won't miss this nonsense.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2025
But next week they'll all be screaming Trump is erasing trans people by defining male and female in government policies. https://t.co/cuV9CYjTME
Bingo.
Women are women when it's politically convenient for Democrats.
So she's going to do more work after she's fired than when she had the job. That tracks. https://t.co/fRNCCaebqO— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2025
Brutal, but accurate.
They want us to choke on DEI. I have zero doubts there are as many capable women as men in most industries. But all the left cares about is telling us about it and every decision they make is to promote it. Even if it isn’t logical. https://t.co/LjXyAsiWAo— 2D (@daltdixon2) January 20, 2025
They don't care about logic or outcomes. Just feellings.
