Enjoy Retirement! After Leaving Office, Kamala Harris Flying to L.A. to Help Hand Out Food to Community

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:22 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala Harris is no longer Vice President of the United States.

Hallelujah.

We're glad to see she's handling her retirement well by finding things to occupy her time:

Please, please, please let there be video of this.

She did so well handing out toiletries to people in North Carolina.

Not.

Probably.

Heh.

Like this writer said, please let there be video of this.

This is also part of why Kamala lost.

People don't care what their flight crew looks like. They care that they can take off, fly, and land the plane safely.

Of course.

They'll blame Trump for everything.

Dude.

Laughed out loud.

Bingo.

Women are women when it's politically convenient for Democrats.

Brutal, but accurate.

They don't care about logic or outcomes. Just feellings.

