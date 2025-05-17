VIP
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Here's some important news from the American chapter of Women's Declaration International. Graduates at the historically women's Smith College on Sunday will enjoy a commencement address by Admiral Rachel Levine, who will receive an honorary degree. 

"… who agree."

They also chatted with some who didn't.

So much anger! We almost thought we were going to see another instance of trans violence.

By the way, did you know that Saturday, May 17, is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia? We didn't. As far as we know, President Donald Trump hasn't posted about it, but Canada's new prime minister has, as well as the leader of the Liberal Democrats in the U.K. Parliament.

Here's the Liberal Democrats:

Biphobia is really a thing? For that matter, is "homophobia" really a thing? An irrational fear of gays?

Pride Month is just around the corner.

Good point. 

The Liverpool Football Club made up a nice graphic:

Idaho bit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured us that love is love.

They're called "minor-attracted persons" now, or MAPs.

We don't even know what that third flag is … the bisexual pride flag?

We haven't heard from British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, whose posts have taken a hard-right turn recently:

We'll let you know if President Trump posts a video like Joe Biden would have done.

***

