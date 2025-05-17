President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

Here's some important news from the American chapter of Women's Declaration International. Graduates at the historically women's Smith College on Sunday will enjoy a commencement address by Admiral Rachel Levine, who will receive an honorary degree.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, @smithcollege—a historically women’s college—will award Richard “Rachel” Levine an honorary degree. Levine, who pretends to be a woman, will then speak at commencement.



We’re on the ground in Northampton, MA to show our support for women. Just chatted with some alum… pic.twitter.com/CDcjIjT7lu — WDI.USA (@WDI_USA) May 17, 2025

"… who agree."

They also chatted with some who didn't.

A woman in a Transformers shirt has just called us fascists for carrying a banner which reads that women are adult human females. https://t.co/SoCqRijH7e pic.twitter.com/1aXZi7sg5Z — WDI.USA (@WDI_USA) May 17, 2025

So much anger! We almost thought we were going to see another instance of trans violence.

By the way, did you know that Saturday, May 17, is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia? We didn't. As far as we know, President Donald Trump hasn't posted about it, but Canada's new prime minister has, as well as the leader of the Liberal Democrats in the U.K. Parliament.

Here's the Liberal Democrats:

On International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, I want to say to the LGBT+ community:



I hear you, I get it, I stand with you, and the Liberal Democrats will never stop fighting to build a country and a world where you are truly free to be who you are. pic.twitter.com/nJZ3GsQmP7 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 17, 2025

Biphobia is really a thing? For that matter, is "homophobia" really a thing? An irrational fear of gays?

And a woman is? — Graham Keddie (@grahamck63) May 17, 2025

There’s like 180 gay days now. Just make the whole year gay and be done with it. — A War (@AWar1586398) May 17, 2025

Pride Month is just around the corner.

Is there any bandwagon you won't jump on? — Make Britain Great Again (@UkandNireland) May 17, 2025

Ooh, using the "genuinely care" expression and long pauses between sentences.



This must be important. — Bob Schneider (@BobSchneid37712) May 17, 2025

Do you stand with men who want to use single sex female spaces Ed? — JusticeSeeker (@CheesedOffBrit) May 17, 2025

As a gay man….this “day” is useless and stupid. We have a month in June…which is ridiculous. All these phobias are insulting. We are adults…we don’t need to be patronized. — thomas J (@rightgay27) May 17, 2025

You’re importing people who believe they should be killed.



You f*cking idiot. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 17, 2025

Good point.

The Liverpool Football Club made up a nice graphic:

We are unwavering in our commitment in ensuring that all our supporters are welcome at Anfield.



Today, we celebrate sexual orientation and the LGBT+ community for #IDAHOBIT.



We are all #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/3PX7ZBEwVq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2025

Idaho bit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured us that love is love.

Love is love—and on this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, we’ll keep working to build a world where everyone feels safe and free to be themselves. pic.twitter.com/m5MjLfbUWp — Prime Minister of Canada (@CanadianPM) May 17, 2025

Advertisement

What if a gross old man says he loves an underage girl?



Is that still “love is love”? — Kat Kanada 🍁 (@KatKanada_TM) May 17, 2025

I have Canadaphobia from just seeing this post. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 17, 2025

Love is love is the chant on paedophiles.



Please stop it. — DoryGenderAtheist 🦕🦖 (@NewFifeRight14) May 17, 2025

They're called "minor-attracted persons" now, or MAPs.

Feeling sad for Canada these days. Geez. — Frank Lymon (@lymon5787) May 17, 2025

We don't even know what that third flag is … the bisexual pride flag?

We haven't heard from British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, whose posts have taken a hard-right turn recently:

If you're one of the smugglers putting people in small boats across the channel — we’re coming after you. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 16, 2025

We'll let you know if President Trump posts a video like Joe Biden would have done.

***