So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pard...
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times...
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resigna...
Breaking: Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons to Mark Miley, Anthony Fauci, January 6 Committe...
Spies Who LIED: Agents Who Said Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Are About...
Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Confessed to Election Rigging ... Nation Chu...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze
Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to...
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was...

Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's Pardon If He Did Nothing Wrong

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're going to spend Inauguration Day morning talking about Joe Biden's blatantly corrupt preemptive pardons of the January 6 Committee, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci.

Advertisement

It's a slap in the face from the guy who screamed 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' at us for the last several years.

Now Anthony Fauci is speaking up:

'I have committed no crime' -- then call him to testify before Congress.

As Jonathan Turley said, this is all performative white knighting against the BAD ORANGE MAN. And it's disgusting.

Donald Trump, Jr. wasted no time pointing out the obvious way forward for Fauci if he's so convinced of his innocence:

Yup.

Several Leftists have argued that, including of January 6 defendants.

Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt -- your rules, Lefties.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

For a change.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said in an interview Biden didn't remember signing an E.O. concerning liquid natural gas, so he's clearly not making these decisions.

Yup.

He will go down as one of the most corrupt, worst presidents in history.

Always and forever scum.

Tags: ANTHONY FAUCI JOE BIDEN PARDON DONALD TRUMP JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just Pardoned Boatloads of Bad Actors
Amy Curtis
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times to Attend Inauguration
Grateful Calvin
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resignations
Amy Curtis
Breaking: Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons to Mark Miley, Anthony Fauci, January 6 Committee
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement