Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's Pardon If He Did Nothing Wrong

We're going to spend Inauguration Day morning talking about Joe Biden's blatantly corrupt preemptive pardons of the January 6 Committee, Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci.

It's a slap in the face from the guy who screamed 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' at us for the last several years.

Now Anthony Fauci is speaking up:

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells me he appreciates the pardon, but he committed no crime:



"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf. Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

'I have committed no crime' -- then call him to testify before Congress.

Dr. Fauci said he is grateful because the threats and possibility of a politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress on me and my family." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

As Jonathan Turley said, this is all performative white knighting against the BAD ORANGE MAN. And it's disgusting.

Donald Trump, Jr. wasted no time pointing out the obvious way forward for Fauci if he's so convinced of his innocence:

He doesn’t have to accept the pardon. If he did nothing wrong be a man and turn it down… But you know he won’t because everyone knows he’s guilty of so much. https://t.co/e2QKoHaUPb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2025

Yup.

It’s an admission of guilt. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 20, 2025

Several Leftists have argued that, including of January 6 defendants.

Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt -- your rules, Lefties.

I guess Biden agrees they committed the crime.



At least he's on the same page with us on something. — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) January 20, 2025

For a change.

Dems know that there won’t be any political backlash for Biden because his political career is over. It’d be interesting to know who is really behind that decision. — Ani Abello (@ANIABELLO_R) January 20, 2025

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said in an interview Biden didn't remember signing an E.O. concerning liquid natural gas, so he's clearly not making these decisions.

Accepting a pardon is a de facto admission of the crime. There is legal precedent. U.S. Supreme Court case Burdick v. United States, 236 U.S. 79 (1915). — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) January 20, 2025

Yup.

If you're not guilty of a crime, you don't need a pardon. This is Biden's way of deeply cementing his disdainful legacy further down into the sewer. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) January 20, 2025

He will go down as one of the most corrupt, worst presidents in history.

Joe Biden is scum. His entire career he's been scum. And he leaves the WH as scum. https://t.co/j8m9MbtRgw — Raven Ranks (@RavenRanks) January 20, 2025

Always and forever scum.