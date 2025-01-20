'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)

Earlier, we told you the unsurprising news that Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, and the January 6 Committee.

It's his latest assault on 'no one is above the law', and a slap in the face to the concept of justice. But that's who Biden is and has always been.

Advertisement

Jonathan Turley put out a short thread on why this is just the latest act in a line of presidential performative art:

President Biden has pardoned Dr. Fauci, General Milley and members of the House Jan. 6 committee and their staff. With his declaration that the Equal Rights Amendment is suddenly part of the Constitution, it is the latest use of presidential powers as a type of performative art. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2025

That's exactly what this is: performative art.

...I previously wrote how these "white knight" pardons would be used to sustain the "death of democracy"

narrative by claiming that, but for Biden, enemies would have been rounded up and frog marched to the federal pen... https://t.co/UBALJg5obz — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2025

Here's a taste of what Turley wrote at the time:

While there is little threat of any viable prosecution of figures like the members of the January 6th Committee, the use of “White Knight pardons” offers obvious political benefits. After many liberals predicted the imminent collapse of democracy and that opponents would be rounded up in mass by the Trump Administration, they are now contemplating the nightmare that democracy might survive and that there will be no mass arrests. The next best thing to a convenient collapse of democracy is a claim that Biden’s series of preemptive pardons averted it. It is enough to preserve the narrative in the face of a stable constitutional system . Indeed, Biden’s pardon list has replaced the usual Inauguration Ball lists as the “must-have” item this year. Pardon envy is sweeping over the Beltway as politicians and pundits push to be included on the list of presumptive Trump enemies.

Read the entire thing.

Turley continues:

...In reality, these pardons will not absolutely protect these individuals from being subpoenaed to give new testimony on prior claims. Lying in such interviews or hearings would constitute new criminal acts... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2025

This needs to happen.

Call them up. Make them testify and nail them if they commit perjury.

...In the case of Fauic, some members such as Sen. Paul have suggested that he lied under oath repeatedly about his knowledge of gain-to-function work at the Wuhan lab. If called again, he would have to repeat or disavow the earlier testimony. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2025

And if they don't perjure themselves, they will discredit everything they've done.

X users had thoughts on this, too:

These must be challenged. Otherwise, a president can tell his aids and allies to commit whatever crimes they want and pardon them at the end of his term. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) January 20, 2025

This could absolutely happen.

Biden’s entire presidency was ‘performance art’. https://t.co/EgoPw0fmUn — Scott Cowan (@sc0500) January 20, 2025

Where's the lie?

What gets missed is that to a large extent Democrats’ fear of Trump is projection. Democrats are afraid that Donald Trump will be as awful to them as they were to him. https://t.co/YOhJkF8MWe — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

THIS.

This is exactly what it is, as with all things the Left accuse the Right of being and doing. It's textbook, Psych 101 level projection.