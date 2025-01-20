So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier, we told you the unsurprising news that Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, and the January 6 Committee.

It's his latest assault on 'no one is above the law', and a slap in the face to the concept of justice. But that's who Biden is and has always been.

Jonathan Turley put out a short thread on why this is just the latest act in a line of presidential performative art:

That's exactly what this is: performative art.

Here's a taste of what Turley wrote at the time:

While there is little threat of any viable prosecution of figures like the members of the January 6th Committee, the use of “White Knight pardons” offers obvious political benefits. After many liberals predicted the imminent collapse of democracy and that opponents would be rounded up in mass by the Trump Administration, they are now contemplating the nightmare that democracy might survive and that there will be no mass arrests.

The next best thing to a convenient collapse of democracy is a claim that Biden’s series of preemptive pardons averted it. It is enough to preserve the narrative in the face of a stable constitutional system . Indeed, Biden’s pardon list has replaced the usual Inauguration Ball lists as the “must-have” item this year. Pardon envy is sweeping over the Beltway as politicians and pundits push to be included on the list of presumptive Trump enemies.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Read the entire thing.

Turley continues:

This needs to happen.

Call them up. Make them testify and nail them if they commit perjury.

And if they don't perjure themselves, they will discredit everything they've done.

X users had thoughts on this, too:

This could absolutely happen.

Where's the lie?

THIS.

This is exactly what it is, as with all things the Left accuse the Right of being and doing. It's textbook, Psych 101 level projection.

Tags: ANTHONY FAUCI JOE BIDEN LIZ CHENEY PARDON MARK MILLEY JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

