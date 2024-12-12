ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act...
America Is Healing: For the First Time Ever, the U.S. Capitol Displays a...
Headlines About IG's J6 Report vs. What's in the Stories Show Why 'Legacy...
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little...
SHAME: Sam Stein Absolutely Fact-REKT for Pushing Fake News About Trump NOT Bringing...
FATALITY! Riley Gaines OWNS Trans Montana Dem for Celebrating Court BLOCKING Gender Affirm...
IG Report Lists How Many 'Confidential Human Sources' FBI Had at the Capitol...
VIP
TIME Magazine Being a Leftist, Biased Rag ACCIDENTALLY Makes Trump Look Even MORE...
How 'Bout GFY? WH Dem Officials 'Warn' Trump Not to Undo Key Parts...
OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign...
Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher...
VIP
Trump Should Send Autographed Copies of This to the Following People...
X Has WAY Too Much Fun With Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense...

Oh, Really? Politico Reports January 6 Defendants Who Accept Pardons Will Make 'Confession of Guilt'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 12, 2024
AngieArtist

As we get closer to the inauguration, and Donald Trump has said he plans on pardoning the January 6 defendants, this is an interesting development from the DOJ.

Advertisement

More from Politico:

The Justice Department sent a message Wednesday to Jan. 6 defendants: Accepting a pardon from Donald Trump is 'a confession of guilt' for your crimes.

'[A] pardon at some unspecified date in the future ... would not unring the bell of conviction,' federal prosecutors argued in a Jan. 6 case before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. 'In fact, quite the opposite. The defendant would first have to accept the pardon, which necessitates a confession of guilt.'

Did Hunter Biden make a 'confession of guilt' when he accepted a ten-year blanket pardon from his daddy?

If not, this is garbage.

You have a way with words.

Exactly. It doesn't work this way.

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

Recommended

ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
justmindy
Advertisement

Totally fair.

Not.

Probably not.

It's not.

It's a 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' situation: don't accept the pardon and you're guilty. Accept the pardon and you're also guilty.

Some people are special.

Advertisement

Oh, we hope this happens.

By the DOJ's logic, it means they're guilty. Guilty, guilty, guilty.

The fact they're trying to put conditions on pardons for Jan 6 defendants shows exactly why they need to be pardoned: this is a two-tier justice system. Donald Trump and his administration need to make this reasoning very clear when they issue the pardons.

Tags: DOJ DONALD TRUMP PARDON POLITICO JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
justmindy
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong
Sam J.
Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act of Clemency in U.S. History
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign in 2 Short Sentences
Doug P.
FATALITY! Riley Gaines OWNS Trans Montana Dem for Celebrating Court BLOCKING Gender Affirming Care Ban
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured justmindy
Advertisement