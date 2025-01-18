Susan Rice Joins Group of Childish Democrats Dunking on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors

Yesterday, we told you how 'America's Dad' Tim Walz and Obama sycophant David Axelrod decided to drag on Donald Trump for moving his inauguration indoors, citing the 'dangerously cold' weather forecast for D.C. on Monday.

As this writer wrote yesterday, there's some speculation that the move had less to do with weather and more to do with security, but that's just speculation (and this writer tends to agree). The fact the Democrats seem so upset at the change of venue only adds weight to that speculation, though.

Or maybe they're all just petty jerks.

Now Susan Rice has joined the Mean Girls in dunking on Trump for this choice:

So glad the adults were in charge these last four years.

Trump is literally moving events in an effort to protect elderly people and young children from dangerous temps. The Democrat response is to call them all snowflakes. You’ll never learn why he won Susan. You are sick. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2025

It really is pathetic and sick.

Yes they did.

And that's gotta stick in their craw.

No refunds on that sniper you hired that's been hanging out since yesterday afternoon, sorry, no takebacksies. Try harder. — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 17, 2025

Heh.

Are you calling the people that have to begin security clearance at 6 am in order to wait along the route and at the site, snowflakes? Trump didn’t cancel this because he couldn’t stand in the cold and take a short walk, he cancelled it for the ones that have to wait. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 18, 2025

See, Susan Rice doesn't care about voters, so this is a foreign concept to her.

You sound oddly upset. Did this thwart some sinister plan your side was ready to do? Is this why all the upper D echelon wanted to be far away? — Sha (@quip1) January 17, 2025

The fact a lot of big-name Dems are skipping the ceremony also raised a few eyebrows.

But, then again, maybe they really are that petty.

“Snowflake” is blaming the murders of four Americans in Benghazi on a video instead of Islamic terrorism because you lacked the courage to be honest — it is not preventing the elderly and children from getting hypothermia in single digit temps. Wild that you hit “post” on this. https://t.co/0MVLLUVgwN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 17, 2025

Boom.

never not funny that this broad’s son is a hardcore republican https://t.co/DTGiOUtOmF — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 17, 2025

We can see why he is.

They really all have decided this is somehow something to make fun of.



I'm guessing this is just their new plan since hysterical cries of oligarchy fascism hasn't worked.



Now just mock everything he does? https://t.co/JrgLFgkTXf — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 17, 2025

It's amazing how the talking points go out in Democrat circles. There's this, and the whole 'it's the law of the land!' argument around the non-existent 28th Amendment.

They do everything in lockstep.

They can’t even come up with their own insults they have to steal ours.



The party of safe spaces and micro aggression should really have a seat. https://t.co/zcPpu746Iv — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 18, 2025

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.