WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Right...
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland
Trump's Last-Minute Lifeline: TikTok Apparently Dodges the Axe with 90-Day Reprieve
Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and...
Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How...
VICTORY! 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Obama-Era DACA Is Illegal in Texas
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
Before Her Brain Went Kaput, Florida Dem Boss Nikki Fried Was a Huge...
VIP
Biden Will Make One Last Ditch Post-Presidency Effort to Salvage a Legacy (Make...
'MASTERCLASS'! Marco Rubio Shows GOPers How to Handle Media Pushing Dem Talking Points
AG Merrick Garland Gets a Rousing Sendoff in Video That Could Be of...
Going Dark: TikTok Will Pull the Plug on US Access Sunday
Georgetown Law Gets Community Note Nuked After Applauding Prof. for Work on Biden's...

Susan Rice Joins Group of Childish Democrats Dunking on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 18, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, we told you how 'America's Dad' Tim Walz and Obama sycophant David Axelrod decided to drag on Donald Trump for moving his inauguration indoors, citing the 'dangerously cold' weather forecast for D.C. on Monday.

Advertisement

As this writer wrote yesterday, there's some speculation that the move had less to do with weather and more to do with security, but that's just speculation (and this writer tends to agree). The fact the Democrats seem so upset at the change of venue only adds weight to that speculation, though.

Or maybe they're all just petty jerks.

Now Susan Rice has joined the Mean Girls in dunking on Trump for this choice:

So glad the adults were in charge these last four years.

It really is pathetic and sick.

Yes they did.

And that's gotta stick in their craw.

Recommended

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Heh.

See, Susan Rice doesn't care about voters, so this is a foreign concept to her.

The fact a lot of big-name Dems are skipping the ceremony also raised a few eyebrows.

But, then again, maybe they really are that petty.

Boom.

Advertisement

We can see why he is.

It's amazing how the talking points go out in Democrat circles. There's this, and the whole 'it's the law of the land!' argument around the non-existent 28th Amendment.

They do everything in lockstep.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY SUSAN RICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)
Aaron Walker
Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Rights Amendment
Amy Curtis
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland
Doug P.
'MASTERCLASS'! Marco Rubio Shows GOPers How to Handle Media Pushing Dem Talking Points
Doug P.
Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How Adorable
justmindy
Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and SEC Championships
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin) Aaron Walker
Advertisement