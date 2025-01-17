Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a...
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses...
VIP
Democrats Can't Have It Both Ways
Jarvis Dons His 'Prognosticatin Hat' to Predict Outcome of Biden's Equal Rights Amendment...
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and...
U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered...
Make Consequences Great Again: FBI Agent Who Said New Orleans Wasn't Terror Attack...
David Axelrod, Twitter's Own Petty Betty, Scoffs at Trump's Indoor Inauguration
Doom and Gloom: CBS Shares Poll Showing Americans Aren't Optimistic on Trump Lowering...
Guard Your Card: Hugh Hewitt Warns of Durbin-Marshall Bill Threatening Rewards, Jobs, and...
Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served...
The Show Must Go On? Stephen King Calls for Oscars to Be Canceled...
WATCH: Rambling, Raving Biden Declares that the Equal Rights Amendment Is in the...
Bad Education: New York Spends BILLIONS on Public Schools for Results Like THIS

Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him

Amy
Amy  |  8:30 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitter

We're not sure what failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz (or whichever intern runs his X account) was thinking when he decided to post this absolutely tone-deaf clunker:

Advertisement

We get that he's trying (and definitely not succeeding) to make Trump look weak for moving the event indoors in the face of bone-chilling temperatures. We also get that he's trying (and again, definitely not succeeding) to make himself look tough by posting a picture of himself giving some type of speech in the snow. What we really don't get, though, is the no-such-thing-as-bad-weather 'joke'. We're pretty sure the residents of North Carolina could prove Walz wrong.

X had questions:

We just checked our calendars and the answer is 'never'.

Recommended

We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

No lies detected.

It was not lost on folks that if any weather related health issues occurred at the event, Walz and his fellow Dems would be the first to blame Trump:

Harsh, but true.

And in conclusion:

For which we are indeed truly thankful.

Tags: INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY TRUMP WEATHER TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?
Grateful Calvin
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses the Whole Time
justmindy
Jarvis Dons His 'Prognosticatin Hat' to Predict Outcome of Biden's Equal Rights Amendment Boondoggle
Amy Curtis
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
David Axelrod, Twitter's Own Petty Betty, Scoffs at Trump's Indoor Inauguration
justmindy
U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered Fast Enough
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement