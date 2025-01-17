Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him

We're not sure what failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz (or whichever intern runs his X account) was thinking when he decided to post this absolutely tone-deaf clunker:

Advertisement

There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. https://t.co/t4EIhA31n0 pic.twitter.com/vndLPf4Bot — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 17, 2025

We get that he's trying (and definitely not succeeding) to make Trump look weak for moving the event indoors in the face of bone-chilling temperatures. We also get that he's trying (and again, definitely not succeeding) to make himself look tough by posting a picture of himself giving some type of speech in the snow. What we really don't get, though, is the no-such-thing-as-bad-weather 'joke'. We're pretty sure the residents of North Carolina could prove Walz wrong.

X had questions:

Will you be having your ceremony outside then?



Oh pic.twitter.com/Gubvtnv0Ai — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 17, 2025

So what time is your inauguration again? — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) January 17, 2025

When is your inauguration again? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 17, 2025

We just checked our calendars and the answer is 'never'.

Unfortunately, there IS such a thing as bad politicians and you are a perfect example 🤷‍♂️ — Based Checker (@duncanstives) January 17, 2025

No lies detected.

It was not lost on folks that if any weather related health issues occurred at the event, Walz and his fellow Dems would be the first to blame Trump:

You would have been the first to call him "irresponsible" if one of the spectaculars or participants in the parade had to be hospitalized for being in the cold too long. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) January 17, 2025

And if they kept it outside, you'd blame Trump. You're such a weak little loser. — Dr. Jill Biden/FLOTUS (parody) (@Jillbldenpress) January 17, 2025

Harsh, but true.

And in conclusion:

There will never be such a thing as vice president Walz. — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) January 17, 2025

For which we are indeed truly thankful.