David Axelrod, Twitter's Own Petty Betty, Scoffs at Trump's Indoor Inauguration

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

Earlier today, we told you about President Trump's inauguration being moved inside because of the expected freezing temperatures. David Axelrod is extra salty about his gal losing the election and not being inaugurated, apparently. He decided to get snarky about the move.

Advertisement

Surely, the dude who tried to convince us Joe Biden was in great health is not on Elon Musk's internet disparaging Donald Trump's age. Dude!

Petty isn't pretty, David.

Oop! Got em!

Let's be honest.

They are just so mad they are out of power and they can't do anything about it.

Love Salena coming in with the facts. This decision was made to protect guests and their well-being. Duh!

By the way, it's not just humans they are trying to protect. 

 Perhaps if Leftists weren't absolute crazy people and made it impossible to ensure his safety.

Not unexpectedly, it's coming from the world's biggest troll.

He has broken so many brains unintentionally. 

Poor David.

He's just calling balls and strikes as he sees them.

