Stacey Abrams Congratulates Nazi Collaborator, Billionaire Dem Donor George Soros on Medal of Freedom

Earlier today, we told you Joe Biden is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two absolutely despicable people: Hillary Clinton and George Soros.
We'll leave Clinton aside for a moment and just focus on Soros. The billionaire Left-winger has poured lots of money into various DA/AG races in America in an attempt to instill Left-wing ideology in seemingly low tier political offices. It's evil, but smart. DAs and AGs wield a lot of power and can impact politics at the local level. This is why Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went after Daniel Penny and also charged fake COVID vaccine cardholders with felonies while letting actual felons off the hook.
Ron DeSantis had enough of that nonsense and actually fired a Soros-backed prosecutor in Florida.
In short, Soros is a bad, evil dude.
But here's election denier Stacey Abrams congratulating that ghoul for getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom:
Well deserved! Congratulations to George Soros - w/profound gratitude for his contributions to voting rights, economic opportunity & his dogged insistence that a just society reflect diversity, promote equity and practice inclusion. American values he champions in word and deed.… https://t.co/pH13j380FZ— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 4, 2025
Is she angling for some campaign cash?
Wait, but your entire platform is screaming about how white men are the devil.— Meara (@MillennialOther) January 4, 2025
Is there an exception for white men who fund your retarded campaigns?
It's (D)ifferent when Soros does it.
He sold his soul to the Devil and is a Nazi collaborator. So ofcourse Biden is giving him a medal. Have a seat "governor".— Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 4, 2025
While they scream about how Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.
“Well-deserved.”— Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) January 4, 2025
He is a demonic monster. No remorse for collaborating with Nazi’s.
https://t.co/kcvVdnbXjb
There is no atrocity they won't excuse if their side did it or benefits from it.
Including collaboration with ACTUAL NAZIS.
“Thanks, billionaire, for giving me tons of money” doesn’t sound as inspiring, I guess.— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) January 4, 2025
It does not.
See, sharing positivity over this platform is easy if you have the right frame of mind and an inspirational attitude that others can share in as well. The post below is a perfect example of how we can all foster a better healthy online posting environment. https://t.co/ViatVDnLLX— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
Heh.
The ratio is gonna be so good LMAO. https://t.co/rI1Um9uTYm— Meara (@MillennialOther) January 4, 2025
Funny how that works, isn't it?
Billionaires are now good sayeth the president of Earth. https://t.co/IEJQaufCLv— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 4, 2025
Soros is the 'right kind' of billionaire.
Tweets like this would normally give me AIDS, but due to the new X algorithm, I’m now HIV positive https://t.co/nSlLQQSG2V— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 4, 2025
Laughed. Out. Loud.
Election denier says what? https://t.co/8kDIoXQYZR— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 4, 2025
Bingo.
Again, Democrats mad at Musk are all hypocrites if they also support Soros.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 4, 2025
They are two sides of the same coin.
You can't have it both ways. https://t.co/TW9Kpznxpt
But they want it both ways.
Because they're hypocrites.
