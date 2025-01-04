WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
Stacey Abrams Congratulates Nazi Collaborator, Billionaire Dem Donor George Soros on Medal of Freedom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on January 04, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier today, we told you Joe Biden is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two absolutely despicable people: Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

We'll leave Clinton aside for a moment and just focus on Soros. The billionaire Left-winger has poured lots of money into various DA/AG races in America in an attempt to instill Left-wing ideology in seemingly low tier political offices. It's evil, but smart. DAs and AGs wield a lot of power and can impact politics at the local level. This is why Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went after Daniel Penny and also charged fake COVID vaccine cardholders with felonies while letting actual felons off the hook.

Ron DeSantis had enough of that nonsense and actually fired a Soros-backed prosecutor in Florida.

In short, Soros is a bad, evil dude.

But here's election denier Stacey Abrams congratulating that ghoul for getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

Is she angling for some campaign cash?

It's (D)ifferent when Soros does it.

While they scream about how Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.

There is no atrocity they won't excuse if their side did it or benefits from it.

Including collaboration with ACTUAL NAZIS.

It does not.

Heh.

Funny how that works, isn't it?

Soros is the 'right kind' of billionaire.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Bingo.

But they want it both ways.

Because they're hypocrites.

Tags: GEORGE SOROS JOE BIDEN STACEY ABRAMS

