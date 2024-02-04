PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Criminals

The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minut...
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alvin Bragg is one of the most partisan District Attorneys in the country. From charging people who defend themselves, and others, from violent criminals he sets loose, to shipping illegal immigrants who attacked NYC police to California without charges, it really is telling what his priorities are.

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

A judge blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for trying to throw the book at two New Yorkers who bought fake COVID-19 vaccine cards — despite routinely going easy on others charged with far more serious crimes. 

In a ruling issued this week, state Supreme Court Justice Brendan T. Lantry dismissed felony charges against the pair, who were not publicly identified, calling the case overkill.

J.O., a nursing student, and R.V., an employee with the city Department of Environmental Protection, were among hundreds accused of buying fake vaccination cards from a New Jersey stripper, Jasmine Clifford

The two were among just 16 people Bragg’s office “cherry-picked” to prosecute and charge with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, the judge said.

Felony charges for fake vaccine cards.

Thank goodness the judge had more common sense than Bragg.

Advertisement

We better be.

There is a two-tier justice system in America.

And Democrat prosecutors are leading the way.

While simultaneously letting dangerous, violent criminals go with light, or no charges at all.

Yes, they are. They can ruin your life in an instant.

This is the kind of lawfare and governance they want.

As soon as we make sense of it, we'll let you know.

They're the only ones who can fix this. Question is: will they?

Advertisement

Because she's okay with this. This is 'restorative justice' in action. Assault a cop? No bail and a ticket to California.

Fake vaccine card? Felony charges.

And maybe then the Left will care.

Yes, he is.

But he's still the DA.

Yes it is tyranny.

Advertisement

He downgraded other felony charges, but fake vaccine cards got felony charges.

He needs to be removed from office.

How is this not lawfare?

It is, and it's setting a dangerous precedent that must be stopped. Now.

***

Tags: CRIME NEW YORK VACCINE VACCINES VIOLENT COVID

