PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Criminals

Alvin Bragg is one of the most partisan District Attorneys in the country. From charging people who defend themselves, and others, from violent criminals he sets loose, to shipping illegal immigrants who attacked NYC police to California without charges, it really is telling what his priorities are.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg slammed for prosecuting fake vax cards while letting ‘violent’ perps walk https://t.co/K2wm1Hdyom pic.twitter.com/cNoZowuG6h — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A judge blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for trying to throw the book at two New Yorkers who bought fake COVID-19 vaccine cards — despite routinely going easy on others charged with far more serious crimes. In a ruling issued this week, state Supreme Court Justice Brendan T. Lantry dismissed felony charges against the pair, who were not publicly identified, calling the case overkill. J.O., a nursing student, and R.V., an employee with the city Department of Environmental Protection, were among hundreds accused of buying fake vaccination cards from a New Jersey stripper, Jasmine Clifford. The two were among just 16 people Bragg’s office “cherry-picked” to prosecute and charge with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, the judge said.

Felony charges for fake vaccine cards.

Thank goodness the judge had more common sense than Bragg.

Soros DA Alvin Bragg is prosecuting people for having fake vax cards - 3 years after the fact - while letting killers, rapists, drug dealers & illegal alien invaders who assault cops WALK FREE.



Are you paying attention yet?https://t.co/0aI8bNFDAS — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 4, 2024

We better be.

You can have a fake ID, a stolen Social Security Card, fake drivers license and a whole slew of fake records, but you better not have a fake vax card!

Corruption and 2 Tier justice is rampant amongst us, and yet idiots still keep voting for these progressive turds! — Fixing America 🇺🇸 (@PhillipDenton) February 4, 2024

There is a two-tier justice system in America.

And Democrat prosecutors are leading the way.

Prosecuting people for protecting themselves from an evil mandate.https://t.co/Kq7nBXf04G — Web Anger (@spamitall) February 4, 2024

While simultaneously letting dangerous, violent criminals go with light, or no charges at all.

These weaponized partisan prosecutors are some of the most dangerous people in America. https://t.co/ka0bjGGx6c — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) February 4, 2024

Yes, they are. They can ruin your life in an instant.

He’s the Dems champion, think about that. — Henry McCarty (@CMoo75) February 4, 2024

This is the kind of lawfare and governance they want.

Lopsided ‘Justice’. Make it make sense. https://t.co/WturGZRKV4 — Biden McTrippy (@mikealtri) February 4, 2024

As soon as we make sense of it, we'll let you know.

People of New York open your eyes and recall the Marxist clown. https://t.co/KphS0wfVnd — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) February 4, 2024

They're the only ones who can fix this. Question is: will they?

The Governor of New York State, could solve a lot of problems by removing him. Governor DeSantis did it here in Florida. She has no backbone. https://t.co/a8j8XK5D87 — Bill Lawrence (@BillLaw46283285) February 4, 2024

Because she's okay with this. This is 'restorative justice' in action. Assault a cop? No bail and a ticket to California.

Fake vaccine card? Felony charges.

Vote out these evil leftists. When they run out of conservatives to go after their sheep will be next. https://t.co/sa9AOhsWKY — Fawn Stoner (@Hoosierwoman14) February 4, 2024

And maybe then the Left will care.

BRAGG IS A DISGRACE, HIS ADMINISTRATION IS UPSIDE DOWN https://t.co/1VlCMQm7vX — Joan Trudy Edgeworth (@trudedge) February 4, 2024

Yes, he is.

But he's still the DA.

From the federal govt to the states, Communist Democrats are using the criminal justice system as a political weapon. It's everything this country was founded to stop.



It's called tyranny. https://t.co/xAwsSnau4e — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 3, 2024

Yes it is tyranny.

The law enforcement policy of #NoConsequences



"Since taking office in 2022, Bragg has come under attack for not seeking prison time for various charges and downgrading felony charges in a slew of cases, including armed robbery and drug offenses." https://t.co/6PtR2nS4jF — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PazPhillip67684) February 3, 2024

He downgraded other felony charges, but fake vaccine cards got felony charges.

He needs to be removed from office.

Lawfare is defined as 'the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual's usage of their legal rights.'



I would like to add it may also be the use or non-use of legal institutions to support a narrative, a power… https://t.co/xyM8b09xlI — Bex (@BexStreams) February 3, 2024

How is this not lawfare?

It is, and it's setting a dangerous precedent that must be stopped. Now.

***

