Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)

A House committee has voted to forward impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for continuing to assist Biden and the Democrats' goal of keeping the border open through which people have flowed illegally by the millions since this administration started.

House Republicans voted early Wednesday to advance their impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving closer to taking the rare step of impeaching a Cabinet official. The move sets up a vote on the articles by the full House of Representatives, though the date of that vote has not yet been set.

No Democrats voted to forward the articles because of course as far as they're concerned everything is going according to plan.

Meanwhile, the consequences of allowing millions and millions of illegal entries into the U.S. continue to unfold:

Shocking video captured the moment a migrant mob pounded a pair of cops near Times Square over the weekend — but the busted cowardly suspects were still released back onto the street without bail, sources say. The footage shows an NYPD officer and lieutenant initially telling the migrants to move along around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd Street in Manhattan — before things quickly get rowdy as a scuffle breaks out between the cops and a suspect who is wrestled to the ground. That’s when the rest of the punks converge on the officers, raining kicks to the head and body of the pair of New York’s Finest as the cops rumble with their pal, whose yellow sweatshirt is completely torn off in the melee.

So those who assaulted police officers who are in the country illegally were deported immediately, right? Wrong. They were released without bail:

"All four were charged with assault and released without bail, sources said," the New York Post reported.

The Dems do have their "priorities."

It definitely should, but won't. And Mayorkas shouldn't be the only one House Republicans are trying to hold accountable:

Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if some of the illegals from the above story ended up getting invited to the State of the Union address as Biden's guest.

***

