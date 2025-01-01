NO WE WON'T: NYC Health Department Reminds Us to Mask Up Outdoors in the New Year

This writer cannot begin to tell you how she is emphatically not -- NOT -- doing the mask and lockdown thing again. Nope. Not doing it.

Public health 'experts' and the media are trying really, really hard to make bird flu the next pandemic. Deborah Birx demanded more testing and Leana Wen wants Biden to make the vaccine readily available. The other day, New York health officials were pushing for masking amid a surge of RSV.

Last night, the NYC Department of Health reminded NYE revelers to mask up:

Do you plan to ring in the new year in a crowded setting? Wear a mask to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19, flu and RSV! 😷



Well-fitting masks, such as N95s, KN95s or KF94s provide the best protection: https://t.co/B6U7bSKPVV pic.twitter.com/oJYDFXJNmv — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) December 31, 2024

This writer watched some of the coverage of the Times Square ball drop and no one was masked up.

So, not happening.

It's about to be 2025 and you're telling people to mask up outdoors, this is why Democrats lost the election. You're a major part of the problem. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) December 31, 2024

Remember when it was 'two weeks to flatten the curve' -- five years ago?

While I favor the rabbit's foot, these 4 items are, in fact, equally useful in providing protection against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/JxAPu63YlG — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) January 1, 2025

Yup.

Outdoor masking? Maybe you should focus on all the mentally ill people causing chaos everywhere. — Ross (@therossg) December 31, 2024

Nah. They don’t want to do that.

It’s also useful to conceal identity when committing crimes — Ed Maguire (@eemaguire) December 31, 2024

Sure is.

You people are insane. Stop masking. What is wrong with you? — Vonnegan (@vonnegan) December 31, 2024

So many things are wrong with them.

Only criminals wear masks pic.twitter.com/CHVgJM6vrx — KCinQC (@qc_cin) December 31, 2024

Some places stopped mask mandates because of the crime.

We are hours away from 2025 and health departments are still inaccurately claiming that masks provide protection against COVID and respiratory viruses when an overwhelming amount of evidence says masks don’t work



This is actual harmful disinformation and the media doesn’t care https://t.co/IGiOa0vzTc — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 31, 2024

But science!

Or something.

No. This is insane. Masks are ineffective.



Just stop. https://t.co/sbtJbeKUQc — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) January 1, 2025

Please stop.

They are still pushing this https://t.co/AFrVP8ZvSo — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 31, 2024

And they'll keep pushing it.

Telling people to mask up at the end of 2024 is ridiculous enough…



But telling people to mask up *OUTDOORS* at the end of 2024 is completely insane. https://t.co/SHWfD6FTuI — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 31, 2024

Utterly, completely insane.

Without question, the single most nauseating and childish phrase of the entire pandemic is “Mask Up.” https://t.co/9YGSs60ly6 — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) December 31, 2024

It's a toss up between that and 'Follow the Science!'

Destroying public health's credibility one tweet at a time https://t.co/G0rZ9xKX0E — David Whelan (@WhelanHealth) January 1, 2025

They sure are.