Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor
Ron Filipkowski Proves He's the Absolute Worst With Post on Vegas Tesla Terror...
DOGE Alert: $62 Million for Solar Panels Sent to Alaska, Where Sun Doesn't...
Fair Winds and Following Seas: Pearl Harbor Survivor Harry Chandler Dies at 103
Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck Explosion Was Related to Very Large Fireworks or a...
Asparagus Fortune Teller Says Vegetable Told Her Donald Trump Will Have 'Health Scare'...
FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Is...
'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Sa...
ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act...
Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security...
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by...
Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (...
Injuries Reported As Tesla Cybertruck 'Explodes' Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas; Police...

NO WE WON'T: NYC Health Department Reminds Us to Mask Up Outdoors in the New Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 01, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer cannot begin to tell you how she is emphatically not -- NOT -- doing the mask and lockdown thing again. Nope. Not doing it.

Public health 'experts' and the media are trying really, really hard to make bird flu the next pandemic. Deborah Birx demanded more testing and Leana Wen wants Biden to make the vaccine readily available. The other day, New York health officials were pushing for masking amid a surge of RSV.

Advertisement

Last night, the NYC Department of Health reminded NYE revelers to mask up:

This writer watched some of the coverage of the Times Square ball drop and no one was masked up.

So, not happening.

Remember when it was 'two weeks to flatten the curve' -- five years ago?

Yup.

Recommended

Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nah. They don’t want to do that.

Sure is.

So many things are wrong with them.

Some places stopped mask mandates because of the crime.

But science!

Or something.

Please stop.

And they'll keep pushing it.

Advertisement

Utterly, completely insane.

It's a toss up between that and 'Follow the Science!'

They sure are.

Tags: HEALTH MASK NEW YORK CITY VIRUS COVID MASKING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor
Brett T.
Ron Filipkowski Proves He's the Absolute Worst With Post on Vegas Tesla Terror Attack
Amy Curtis
DOGE Alert: $62 Million for Solar Panels Sent to Alaska, Where Sun Doesn't Shine for Half the Year
Amy Curtis
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by Republicans
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck Explosion Was Related to Very Large Fireworks or a Bomb
Brett T.
'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Salman Rushdie
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor Brett T.
Advertisement