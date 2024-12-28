Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into Another Pandemic and NO ONE Is Having It

We are SO not doing this again. Nope.

The CDC is now warning bird flu -- like all viruses -- is mutating and another pandemic is on the horizon.

WATCH:

JUST IN: CDC announces first severe case of Bird Flu showing mutations, prompting "experts" to warn that we may see another pandemic.



"The virus may mutate and become more easily transmitted person to person," said infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg.



"The more this… pic.twitter.com/ynNZfPaD4g — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

The entire post reads:

'The virus may mutate and become more easily transmitted person to person,' said infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg. 'The more this virus circulates and specifically co-circulates with human strains, that's going to increase the odds of the virus evolving to more human-to-human transmission and that that of course, could signal another pandemic.'

This writer is not surprised they're pushing this.

She's also not surprised Dr. Birx is pushing for testing. She's been doing that since June.

If we're not testing, it means the cases aren't severe enough to warrant testing. They want inflated case numbers so they can justify lockdowns and masking and other nonsense.

Just in time for January 20th... — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 28, 2024

Of course.

No one will go along with this. Public trust with the "experts" is at an all-time low. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

No one will.

The pushback will be tremendous.

CDC has destroyed their credibility over the last 5 years. — Blake (@_BlakeHabyan) December 28, 2024

Utterly ruined it.

I wonder what's causing these "mutations"... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ji09COV83Q — James Li (@5149jamesli) December 28, 2024

Total mystery.

I trust gas station sushi more than the CDC 👇 pic.twitter.com/PLQIDoQAc7 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) December 28, 2024

Safer bet.

Sad part is, there’s a large swath of Americans who no longer trust:



•The CDC

•The Government

•The Mainstream Media



And should this turn into a pandemic worthy of fear, millions will say they’re just crying wolf again. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) December 28, 2024

They lost that trust.

And some of us -- like this writer -- warned that the abuse, overreach, and outright lies by those experts would lead to bad things.

Those experts didn't listen.

We don’t care.



Not locking down, not wearing a mask, not taking their new vaccine. https://t.co/1Nr4uePyTz — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 28, 2024

Nope. Not doing it.

Get f**king bent. We will never do this s**t again. https://t.co/SNiaeguPlA — Scott Burns (@Big_Boy_Edc) December 28, 2024

Amen.

We aren't doing that again. Y'all got by with it once, that's it. That's all you get. https://t.co/iaqwOjLyHM — it's just me (@CaroleODell) December 28, 2024

And all they had to do was not be tyrannical overlords the first time. They couldn't do it.

They don't get a mulligan.

wHo CoUlD HaVe SeEn ThIS cOmINg https://t.co/pbxkpgI7l3 — Jimmie Inch (@jimmieinch) December 28, 2024

Everyone.

Amazing how there are pandemics only when Trump is president? https://t.co/sekUZU3z0q — Raul Rodriguez (@RaulRod56722026) December 28, 2024

Surely a coincidence.