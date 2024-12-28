BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Vivek's 'Mediocre' Label for American Kids Sparks Twitter Debate
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return...
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT...
Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase
Donald Trump Says He Has Many H1-B Visas on His Properties
Patti Davis Writes on the Unfair Blaming of President Joe Biden
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
VIP
Let’s Fisk The Hill’s Garbage Column Claiming that Trump Could Still Be Disqualified...
Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments
The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall

Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into Another Pandemic and NO ONE Is Having It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on December 28, 2024
Sarah D.

We are SO not doing this again. Nope.

The CDC is now warning bird flu -- like all viruses -- is mutating and another pandemic is on the horizon.

WATCH:

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

'The virus may mutate and become more easily transmitted person to person,' said infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg.

'The more this virus circulates and specifically co-circulates with human strains, that's going to increase the odds of the virus evolving to more human-to-human transmission and that that of course, could signal another pandemic.'

This writer is not surprised they're pushing this.

She's also not surprised Dr. Birx is pushing for testing. She's been doing that since June.

If we're not testing, it means the cases aren't severe enough to warrant testing. They want inflated case numbers so they can justify lockdowns and masking and other nonsense.

Of course.

No one will.

The pushback will be tremendous.

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Advertisement

Utterly ruined it.

Total mystery.

Safer bet.

They lost that trust.

And some of us -- like this writer -- warned that the abuse, overreach, and outright lies by those experts would lead to bad things.

Those experts didn't listen.

Nope. Not doing it.

Amen.

Advertisement

And all they had to do was not be tyrannical overlords the first time. They couldn't do it.

They don't get a mulligan.

Everyone.

Surely a coincidence.

Tags: CDC PANDEMIC VIRUS BIRD FLU DEBORAH BIRX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Brett T.
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return It to Trump Admin (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Warren Squire
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead
Amy Curtis
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to Death?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment justmindy
Advertisement