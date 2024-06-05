HOLD UP: Pope Francis (Yes THAT Pope Francis) Says He'll Punch Someone in...
Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition
Censored Doctor Confronts Fauci at Coronavirus Hearing
Bingo! Sen. Rand Paul Points Out Why Biden's Border EO Is 'Nothing More...
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on...
Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called...
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden...
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That...
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black...
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for...
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Tria...
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The...
The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen...
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...

How About No: Dr. Birx Says We're Making a Mistake Not Testing for 'Asymptomatic' Cases of Bird Flu

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're not doing this again. We're just not.

Dr. Deborah Birx is calling for testing for asymptomatic cases of bird flu, saying not doing so is a 'mistake'.

Sigh.

Advertisement

More from The Hill:

Deborah Birx, a physician who served as former President Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, warned that the United States is making the “same mistakes” with the bird flu as it did with COVID-19.

“This is why I’m really concerned because we’re making the same mistakes today that we made with COVID. And what do I mean by that? We’re not testing to really see how many people have been exposed and got asymptomatically infected,” Birx told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Tuesday.

We cannot do another pandemic. COVID was a disaster, and Birx was partly to blame for that.

Fear and panic and control.

We still have our Ukraine decorations up.

No, we're not.

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

We learned the COVID response was a mistake, so let's learn from it.

Bingo.

This made us chuckle.

Convenient, no?

Amen.

Very much so.

She sure seems to.

Exactly.

Advertisement

Yup.

As if we don't remember COVID.

Amen and hallelujah.

Yeah, here we go again.

Tags: FLU PANDEMIC COVID BIRD FLU DEBORAH BIRX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein
Doug P.
Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition
Doug P.
HOLD UP: Pope Francis (Yes THAT Pope Francis) Says He'll Punch Someone in the Face If They Insult His Mom
Amy Curtis
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'
Grateful Calvin
Censored Doctor Confronts Fauci at Coronavirus Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement