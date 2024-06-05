How About No: Dr. Birx Says We're Making a Mistake Not Testing for 'Asymptomatic' Cases of Bird Flu

We're not doing this again. We're just not.
Dr. Deborah Birx is calling for testing for asymptomatic cases of bird flu, saying not doing so is a 'mistake'.
Sigh.
Deborah Birx, a physician and former President Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, says the U.S. is making the same mistakes with bird flu as COVID by not "testing to really see how many people have been exposed and got asymptomatically infected." https://t.co/sxWFDKg7mq— The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2024
Deborah Birx, a physician who served as former President Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, warned that the United States is making the “same mistakes” with the bird flu as it did with COVID-19.
“This is why I’m really concerned because we’re making the same mistakes today that we made with COVID. And what do I mean by that? We’re not testing to really see how many people have been exposed and got asymptomatically infected,” Birx told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Tuesday.
We cannot do another pandemic. COVID was a disaster, and Birx was partly to blame for that.
Leftists want to create fear all over again. The Real America #WillNotComply— John L Steinberger (@steinberger_l) June 5, 2024
Fear and panic and control.
Wait are we already making people wear blue paper masks and walk in only direction in the grocery again?— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 5, 2024
We still have our Ukraine decorations up.
Nope, we're not doing this again. pic.twitter.com/WKat2lkFc9— Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 5, 2024
No, we're not.
When you don’t learn from your prior mistakes, history will repeat itself— Auveed Bagheri Cawthon (@auveed) June 5, 2024
We learned the COVID response was a mistake, so let's learn from it.
when you’re a hammer everything looks like a nail.— Dan (@Dan_Wessling) June 5, 2024
Bingo.
I generally am at least 6 feet from birds, so I should be good.— Ohio Freedom (@Ohiocovid1) June 5, 2024
This made us chuckle.
New pandemic just dropped, and just in time for the election. https://t.co/JDsyJJ5vEh— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2024
Convenient, no?
Take your bird flu tests and shove them up your ass, Birx. https://t.co/KMZxh6WxWy— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) June 5, 2024
Amen.
That's insane. https://t.co/nRQGky7EgI— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 5, 2024
Very much so.
Yo boy's lies are being exposed on Capitol Hill. Do you really think you have any credibility left? https://t.co/DgkYYAFLlE— Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) June 5, 2024
She sure seems to.
If our immune systems can defeat it without even giving any symptoms, then it isn't something to worry about. https://t.co/Cz0laI6Xjn— Red Hatty (@RedHatty) June 5, 2024
Exactly.
This dunce was personally the second biggest mistake made during Covid https://t.co/hkKnIIuzmX— Scratchy Johnson 🇺🇸 (@scratchyjohnson) June 5, 2024
Yup.
Yay they are trying to use Asymptomatic again to scare people. https://t.co/iPoyIaSaSw— Katie Lingel (@KatieLingel) June 5, 2024
As if we don't remember COVID.
She also said stay away from your family members, meanwhile she went to visit hers.— Margo (@MargoinWNC) June 5, 2024
The scarf lady can sit down and shut her pie hole. https://t.co/fhdmoG1pQ3
Amen and hallelujah.
https://t.co/M7Eiz2p4Nh pic.twitter.com/ZxfJOZc91p— Liberty’s Son (@UH60Av8tor) June 5, 2024
Yeah, here we go again.
