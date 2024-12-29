COVID Part Deux: Lockdown and Vaccine Passport-Loving Leana Wen Pushing for Bird Flu Testing, Vaccines

Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Yesterday, Dr. Deborah Birx took to the news show circuit to push for more bird flu testing, warning the virus could be the next pandemic.

Now Leana Wen -- who wanted people imprisoned in their homes during COVID -- is adding her two cents to the issue on Face the Nation.

WATCH:

Once again: if we aren't testing, it's because people aren't getting sick enough from the virus to warrant it.

And we learned our lessons from COVID, and the first lesson is we're not doing this again.

Bingo!

Not again.

She sure can.

No lies detected.

Decades, and that's a low estimate.

Absolutely astonishing.

All of this.

We cannot forget it.

Just not the lessons she wanted us to learn.

