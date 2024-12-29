COVID Part Deux: Lockdown and Vaccine Passport-Loving Leana Wen Pushing for Bird Flu Testing, Vaccines

Yesterday, Dr. Deborah Birx took to the news show circuit to push for more bird flu testing, warning the virus could be the next pandemic.

Now Leana Wen -- who wanted people imprisoned in their homes during COVID -- is adding her two cents to the issue on Face the Nation.

WATCH:

Amid concerns about the bird flu, the Biden administration should be making rapid tests available and ask the FDA to authorize the already-existing H5N1 vaccine, says former Baltimore health commissioner @DrLeanaWen.



"I feel like we should've learned our lesson from COVID, that… pic.twitter.com/Hb38r1RWJ7 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 29, 2024

Once again: if we aren't testing, it's because people aren't getting sick enough from the virus to warrant it.

And we learned our lessons from COVID, and the first lesson is we're not doing this again.

Except, we did learn lessons from Covid.



We learned to ignore fear-mongering lunatics like Leana Wen. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 29, 2024

Bingo!

She got literally everything wrong with Covid so no thanks. Not listening to her again. — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) December 29, 2024

Not again.

She can take her grift and f**k right off. pic.twitter.com/AH4OqFRpC5 — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) December 29, 2024

She sure can.

- Obsessive testing drives hysteria and profit. Nothing else.

- "Asymptomatic spread" is a myth.

- "Looking for" a respiratory virus amounts to false signal generation and is anti-public health.

- "PH emergencies" are primarily power grabs

- Untrustworthy vaccines are not the… — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) December 29, 2024

No lies detected.

No one is buying this crap any more. No one will comply with the blatantly corrupt @US_FDA or @CDCgov ever again. To regain the trust of Americans will likely take decades. — FoolTony (@FoolBlog) December 29, 2024

Decades, and that's a low estimate.

This is the same women who worked for Planned Parenthood and then got everything completely wrong about COVID-19 before trying to reinvent herself as a pragmatist.



The audacity of people like this to still be mouthing off about health issues is astonishing. https://t.co/rKMU0GXlRA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 29, 2024

Absolutely astonishing.

Testing is the first step toward fear. People like Leana Wen know fear makes people more compliant. Once fear is in place, the next step is to impose public health mandates because a fearful population will accept most anything.



This must be stopped now. https://t.co/icNxJ7NHNO — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) December 29, 2024

All of this.

This is the “expert” that wanted people locked into their homes if they didn’t comply. https://t.co/9PFEo4BGB9 — Patrick Shea (@H2OShea) December 29, 2024

We cannot forget it.

"I feel like we should've learned our lesson from COVID…….”



We did Dr. Wen. Indeed we did. https://t.co/oICDrysYIp — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) December 29, 2024

Just not the lessons she wanted us to learn.